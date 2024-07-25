Flyers counting on Michkov to get offense, power play on track

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:

2023-24 season: 38-33-11, sixth in Metropolitan Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrival

Matvei Michkov, F: The 19-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract July 1 after his contract with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League was terminated June 25. Selected with the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, Michkov had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 48 games playing on loan with Sochi last season, the most points among any under-20 player in the KHL. He's expected to play in the top-six forward group and provide a significant boost to a power play that finished last in the NHL last season (12.2 percent).

Key departures

Carter Hart, G: Hart was not given a qualifying offer and became an unrestricted free agent July 1. He had taken a leave of absence Jan. 23, and was one of five players charged with sexual assault Feb. 5 regarding an alleged incident that took place while celebrating Canada's win at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was 12-9-3 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 26 games (25 starts) last season. ... Cam Atkinson, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 2 after he had the final season of his contract bought out June 28. He had 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 70 games last season. ... Marc Staal, D: An unrestricted free agent, he had five points (one goal, four assists) and averaged 13:48 of ice time in 35 games last season. ... Felix Sandstrom, G: Signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 1. He spent most of the season with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League last season but was 1-2-0 with a 3.87 GAA and .823 save percentage in five games (three starts) with the Flyers.

On the cusp

Emil Andrae, D: The 22-year-old had 32 points (five goals, 27 assists) in 61 games with Lehigh Valley. He began last season in the NHL but did not have a point in four NHL games. The second-round pick (No. 54) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Andrae's speed and offensive skills make him an intriguing candidate for a full-time roster spot this season. ... Oliver Bonk, D: The 19-year-old was fifth among Ontario Hockey League defensemen with 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 60 games with London, and his 15 power-play goals were tied for fifth among all OHL players. The first-round pick (No. 22) in the 2023 NHL Draf, Bonk is expected to spend one more season in junior hockey, but his well-rounded game, high hockey IQ and ability on the power play could earn him a longer look during training camp. ... Samu Tuomaala, F: The 21-year-old had 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 69 AHL games and played in the AHL All-Star Game last season. Tuomaala, a second-round pick (No. 46) in the 2021 NHL Draft, plays right wing, where the Flyers expect Travis Konecny, Michkov and Bobby Brink to play on the top three lines so he could start the season in the AHL but be first in line for a recall if there's an injury or subpar play.

What they still need

Michkov's arrival is expected to boost scoring, but he can't do it alone. There are good pieces in place, topped by Konecny, who led the Flyers and set NHL-highs in goals (33) and points (68), and his six short-handed goals led the NHL. Owen Tippett scored 28 goals and Tyson Foerster tied for third among NHL rookies with 20 goals. But Philadelphia was 27th in scoring at 2.82 goals per game last season and has been last on the power play three straight seasons. Improved play from No. 1 center Sean Couturier should help. After missing most of the previous two seasons recovering from two back surgeries, he started well last season with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in his first 41 games but seemed to run out of gas in mid-January, had one goal in his final 37 games and was scratched for the first time in his 12-season NHL career in March. The Flyers are thin at center and need the 31-year-old to rediscover something close to his pre-injury form, which includes back-to-back 30-goal seasons (2017-19).

They said it

"For us it's not just about making the playoffs. When we take a step forward, it's to become closer to being a contender and that's what every move is made for. But do I hope we're in the running? Absolutely. I hope we can somehow get into the playoffs. That would be great for the experience of a lot of our young guys that haven't experienced that, especially here. The atmosphere of playing a playoff game in Philadelphia is pretty amazing. So I can't wait for this team to taste it again." -- general manager Daniel Brière

Fantasy focus

Michkov is one of the early candidates for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year. The touted prospect could face some adversity in earning and keeping a top-flight role under veteran coach John Tortorella but has the upside of being near a point-per-game player as a rookie. Michkov has drawn fantasy comparisons to Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and is worth reaching for anytime outside the top 100 in redraft leagues and among the top 10 in keeper and dynasty leagues. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov