After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Nashville Predators:
Predators hopeful Stamkos, Marchessault additions fuel Cup run
Also add defenseman Skjei, backup goalie Wedgewood
2023-24 season: 47-30-5, fourth in Central Division; lost in Western Conference First Round
Key arrivals
Steven Stamkos, F: The 34-year-old signed a four-year contract on July 1. Stamkos had played all of his previous 16 NHL seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and is their all-time leader in goals (555), points (1,137) and games (1,082) and ranks second in assists (582). He helped them win two Stanley Cup championships (2020, 2021). Stamkos had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games last season. … Jonathan Marchessault, F: The 33-year-old signed a five-year contract on July 1. He had 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season and has scored at least 20 goals in seven of the past eight seasons. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023, helping the Golden Knights win the Cup. … Brady Skjei, D: The 30-year-old signed a seven-year contract on July 1. He had an NHL career-high 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 80 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. … Scott Wedgewood, G: The 31-year-old signed a two-year contract on July 1. He was 16-7-5 with a 2.85 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage in 32 games (28 starts) with the Dallas Stars last season and had been their backup goalie each of the past two seasons.
Key departures
Ryan McDonagh, D: The 35-year-old was traded to the Lightning on May 21 for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (forward Erik Påhlsson) and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 74 games last season and was second on the team in blocked shots (139) behind Roman Josi (151). … Kiefer Sherwood, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1. He had an NHL career-high 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 68 games last season. … Jason Zucker, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 1. He had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 69 games last season, including seven points (five goals, two assists) in 18 games with Nashville after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on March 8. ... Anthony Beauvillier, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games with Nashville last season after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 7. Beauvillier had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 60 games with the Predators, Blackhawks and Canucks last season. … Kevin Lankinen, G: The unrestricted free agent was 11-6-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .908 save percentage in 24 games (17 starts) for Nashville last season and had been the backup to Juuse Saros each of the past two seasons.
On the cusp
Juuso Parssinen, F: The 23-year-old had 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 44 games with the Predators last season before being reassigned to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, where he had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 36 games. He is expected to begin the season in a bottom-six role. … Spencer Stastney, D: The 24-year-old had four points (two goals, two assists) in 20 games with Nashville last season and 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 44 games with Milwaukee. Stastney, who played in three playoff games for the Predators in their first-round series loss to the Canucks, could play on a pair with Luke Schenn this season. … Tanner Molendyk, D: The 19-year-old, selected with the No. 24 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had 56 points (10 goals, 46 assists) in 50 games with Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League last season and could challenge for a roster spot in training camp. … Zachary L'Heureux, F: The 21-year-old was chosen with the 27th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and had 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 66 games with Milwaukee last season, his first in professional hockey. L'Heureux had 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in 15 Calder Cup Playoff games and could challenge for a roster spot in the bottom-six forward group.
What they still need
Another top-six center. It's unclear if Stamkos will play center or remain at left wing, the position he's played recently with the Lightning. If Stamkos remains on the wing, Tommy Novak could get an opportunity to play in the top six alongside Stamkos and Marchessault. The Predators could look to add more depth at center to give them more options with their lineup.
They said it
"We want to win a Stanley Cup. That's why we play the game. I think some people are sometimes afraid to say that and it heightens expectations, but at the end of the day I've always been a big believer that you have to believe you can do it in order to achieve it." -- forward Steven Stamkos
Fantasy focus
Signing two 40-goal scorers from last season in Stamkos (40; tied for 15th in NHL) and Marchessault (42; tied for 11th) could help an already potent offense reach new heights. The Predators already had the NHL's sixth-best goal scorer last season (Filip Forsberg with 48) and ranked fifth in high-danger shots on goal (722). One beneficiary could be Novak, who has had at least 43 points in consecutive seasons and could be a fantasy sleeper on the second line with Stamkos and/or Marchessault if Nashville keeps its top line of Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist intact from last season. -- Pete Jensen
Projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault
Juuso Parssinen -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Mark Jankowski
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood