Predators hopeful Stamkos, Marchessault additions fuel Cup run

Key departures

Ryan McDonagh, D: The 35-year-old was traded to the Lightning on May 21 for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (forward Erik Påhlsson) and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 74 games last season and was second on the team in blocked shots (139) behind Roman Josi (151). … Kiefer Sherwood, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1. He had an NHL career-high 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 68 games last season. … Jason Zucker, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Sabres on July 1. He had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 69 games last season, including seven points (five goals, two assists) in 18 games with Nashville after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes on March 8. ... Anthony Beauvillier, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games with Nashville last season after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 7. Beauvillier had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 60 games with the Predators, Blackhawks and Canucks last season. … Kevin Lankinen, G: The unrestricted free agent was 11-6-0 with a 2.82 GAA and .908 save percentage in 24 games (17 starts) for Nashville last season and had been the backup to Juuse Saros each of the past two seasons.