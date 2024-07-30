Maple Leafs hopeful Berube hiring, Tanev acquisition help spark deep run

On the cusp

Fraser Minten, F: The 20-year-old, who was selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 38) of the 2022 NHL Draft, earned a spot with the Maple Leafs out of training camp last season but played just four games (no points) before being returned to Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League, where he had 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) in 36 regular-season games and 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games. ... Easton Cowan, F: The 19-year-old, who was selected by Toronto in the first round (No. 28) of the 2023 NHL Draft, was one of the last cuts from training camp last season. Cowan had 96 points (34 goals, 62 assists) in 54 regular-season games for London of the Ontario Hockey League and also led the team in scoring during the playoffs with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 18 games, helping the Knights win the OHL championship. Cowan received the Red Tilson Trophy as most valuable player during the regular season, was named to the OHL and CHL First All-Star Teams, and won the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award for playoff MVP. ... Cade Webber, D: The 23-year-old was acquired by Toronto in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7 for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract on April 18 after completing his senior year with Boston University, where he had six assists in 38 games. ... Dennis Hildeby, G: The 22-year-old, who was selected in the fourth round (No. 122) of the 2022 NHL Draft, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on several occasions last season but never got into a game. Hildeby was 21-11-7 with a 2.41 GAA, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 41 AHL games.