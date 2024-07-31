Jets sign Kahkonen to back up Hellebuyck, lose Monahan, Toffoli, Dillon

Key departures

Sean Monahan, F: Signed a five-year contract with the Blue Jackets on July 1. Acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2, the 29-year-old had 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 34 games for Winnipeg after getting 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 49 games with Montreal last season. … Tyler Toffoli, F: Signed a four-year contract with the Sharks on July 1. He was traded to the Jets by the Devils on March 8 and had 55 points (33 goals, 22 assists) in 79 games between New Jersey and Winnipeg. He scored two goals in five Stanley Cup Playoff games. … Brenden Dillon, D: Signed a three-year contract with New Jersey on July 1 after three seasons in Winnipeg. The 33-year-old had 63 points (13 goals, 50 assists) in 238 games for the Jets and four assists in eight playoff games. … Nate Schmidt, D: The Jets bought out the final season of Schmidt's five-year contract prior to NHL free agency opening July 1 after he had 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 63 games last season. The 33-year-old then signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on July 3. … Laurent Brossoit, G: Signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 1. The 31-year-old went 15-5-2 with a 2.00 GAA and .927 save percentage last season. His 23 games played left him two shy of qualifying to have his name next to Hellebuyck's on the William M. Jennings Trophy after the Jets allowed an NHL-low 199 goals. … Rick Bowness, coach: Following a 40-year coaching career in the NHL, Bowness retired May 6 after leading the Jets to a record of 98-57-9 in his two seasons. Bowness was named a finalist for the 2023-24 Jack Adams Award after Winnipeg's 52 wins matched its franchise record set in 2017-18. He is one of only three head coaches (Scotty Bowman, Pat Quinn) to serve behind an NHL bench in five different decades. Bowness retired with 2,726 games as an NHL coach, most in League history.