Oilers add forwards Skinner, Arvidsson in bid to return to Cup Final

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Edmonton Oilers:

2023-24 season: 49-27-6, second in Pacific Division; lost in Stanley Cup Final

Key arrivals

Jeff Skinner, F: The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1 after having the final three seasons of an eight-year contract bought out by the Buffalo Sabres. Skinner had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games with Buffalo last season and is expected to play a top-six role and should get an opportunity to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl throughout the season. … Viktor Arvidsson, F: Limited to 18 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season because of back surgery and a lower-body injury, Arvidsson said he is healthy after signing a two-year contract on July 1. The 31-year-old had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in the regular season and three assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games and will get an opportunity to play in the top six. … Josh Brown, D: A big stay-at-home defenseman (6-foot-5, 220 pounds), Brown signed a three-year contract on July 1 and is expected to fill the void left by the departure of Vincent Desharnais to the Vancouver Canucks. The 30-year-old right-shot had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) with the Arizona Coyotes last season and will add a physical element to the defense.

Key departures

Warren Foegele, F: An effective forward who played up and down the lineup last season, he signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1. Foegele had a career high 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games last season and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 22 playoff games. … Ryan McLeod, F: Traded with forward prospect Tyler Tullio to the Buffalo Sabres for forward prospect Matthew Savoie on July 5. McLeod had an NHL career-high 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 81 games last season and four goals in 24 playoff games. … Vincent Desharnais, D: Signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1. The depth defenseman had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 78 games and one assist in 16 playoff games.. … Jack Campbell, G: Signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1 after having the final three seasons of his five-year contract bought out. Campbell was 1-4-0 with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in five games last season. He was sent to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Nov. 8 and did not play another game for Edmonton.