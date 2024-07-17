Oilers add forwards Skinner, Arvidsson in bid to return to Cup Final

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Edmonton Oilers:

2023-24 season: 49-27-6, second in Pacific Division; lost in Stanley Cup Final

Key arrivals

Jeff Skinner, F: The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1 after having the final three seasons of an eight-year contract bought out by the Buffalo Sabres. Skinner had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games with Buffalo last season and is expected to play a top-six role and should get an opportunity to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl throughout the season. … Viktor Arvidsson, F: Limited to 18 games with the Los Angeles Kings last season because of back surgery and a lower-body injury, Arvidsson said he is healthy after signing a two-year contract on July 1. The 31-year-old had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in the regular season and three assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games and will get an opportunity to play in the top six. … Josh Brown, D: A big stay-at-home defenseman (6-foot-5, 220 pounds), Brown signed a three-year contract on July 1 and is expected to fill the void left by the departure of Vincent Desharnais to the Vancouver Canucks. The 30-year-old right-shot had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) with the Arizona Coyotes last season and will add a physical element to the defense.

Key departures

Warren Foegele, F: An effective forward who played up and down the lineup last season, he signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1. Foegele had a career high 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 82 games last season and eight points (three goals, five assists) in 22 playoff games. … Ryan McLeod, F: Traded with forward prospect Tyler Tullio to the Buffalo Sabres for forward prospect Matthew Savoie on July 5. McLeod had an NHL career-high 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 81 games last season and four goals in 24 playoff games. … Vincent Desharnais, D: Signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on July 1. The depth defenseman had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 78 games and one assist in 16 playoff games.. … Jack Campbell, G: Signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1 after having the final three seasons of his five-year contract bought out. Campbell was 1-4-0 with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage in five games last season. He was sent to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Nov. 8 and did not play another game for Edmonton.

The guys discuss the Matthew Savoie trade for McLeod, Tullio

On the cusp

Matthew Savoie, F: The talented forward became Edmonton's top prospect when acquired from Buffalo on July 5. The No. 9 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Savoie finished last season with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League, helping them win the league championship for the first time in franchise history. He had 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 23 games with Moose Jaw and 24 points (10 games, 14 assists) in 19 playoff games. The 20-year-old, who also had 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 11 games with Wenatchee in the WHL, played one NHL game with the Sabres last season. He likely will battle for a roster spot but is expected start the season in Bakersfield of the AHL. … Raphael Lavoie, F: Probably Edmonton's most NHL ready prospect, Lavoie signed a one-year contract on July 8. He played seven games with the Oilers last season and did not have a point. Lavoie had 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) in 66 games with Bakersfield last season and could be an effective bottom-six forward. The 23-year-old who was selected by Edmonton in the second round (No. 38) of the 2019 NHL Draft has spent the past four seasons in Bakersfield. ... Roby Jarventie, F: The 21-year-old was acquired, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, in a trade with the Ottawa Senators for Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson on July 15. Jarventie made his NHL debut last season and had one assist in seven games with the Senators. He also had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 games with Belleville of the AHL. He has four seasons of experience in North America, and with his skill set and size (6-foot-2, 184 pounds) could compete for a bottom-six forward spot with the Oilers this season.

What they still need

A general manager after parting ways with Ken Holland when his five-year contract expired on July 1. Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson has taken the interim role and made a number of significant free agent signings. However, Jackson said he does not want to take on the GM duties full time and will hire one before the start of the season. On the ice, a championship contending team can never have enough depth defensemen. Depending on how Troy Stecher and Josh Brown play when given an opportunity, Edmonton might be looking for an upgrade.

Taking a look at the Oilers' offseason

They said it

"We've got a great (core) group and that goes around the League, so players know that and the players that are here and re-sign, they know that obviously, they've lived it. Kenny Holland built a really good culture here the last five years, a winning culture, so it's become a destination place in many ways and when the team is as competitive as we are, that clearly helps." -- Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson

Projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Dylan Holloway -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

