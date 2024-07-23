Rangers hope Smith can find spot on top line with Zibanejad, Kreider

Key departures
Barclay Goodrow, F: Claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks on June 19, Goodrow had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 80 regular-season games last season and eight points (six goals, two assists) in 16 playoff games. … Erik Gustafsson, D: Signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1. He had 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 76 regular-season games and three assists in 16 playoff games. … Alex Wennberg, F: Signed a two-year contract with the Sharks on July 1. He had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 79 games last season, including five points (one goal, four assists) after he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on March 6. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in 16 playoff games. … Jack Roslovic, F: Signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on July 4. He had 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 59 games last season, including eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 8. He had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games. … Blake Wheeler, F: An unrestricted free agent, the 37-year-old had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 54 games before a knee injury sustained in February sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. He returned to play one playoff game, against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.