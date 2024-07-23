Rangers hope Smith can find spot on top line with Zibanejad, Kreider

On the cusp

Brennan Othmann, F: The 21-year-old did not have a point in three games with the Rangers last season, and had 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) in 67 games with Hartford of the American Hockey League. The No. 16 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, he has a good chance to make the opening-night roster. … Brett Berard, F: In his first professional season, the 21-year-old was third for Hartford with 48 points (25 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. The fifth-round pick (No. 134) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Berard is expected to begin the season in the AHL but could join the Rangers at some point. … Matthew Robertson, D: The 23-year-old had 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 68 games with Hartford last season, his third in the AHL. Selected in the second round (No. 49) of the 2019 NHL Draft, he could make his NHL debut this season. … Adam Sykora, F: The 19-year-old was one of the youngest players in the AHL last season but didn't look out of place with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 66 games for Hartford. The second-round pick (No. 63) in the 2022 NHL Draft also had two points (one goal, one assist) in five games for Slovakia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.