Canadiens add Boulet, hope prospects can step up 

On the cusp

Logan Mailloux, D: The 21-year-old, who was selected with the No. 31 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut in Montreal’s season finale after he had 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 72 games with Laval of the AHL. …. Lane Hutson, D: The 20-year-old played in the Canadiens' final two games last season (two assists) after reaching the Frozen Four with Boston University. Hutson, who was selected in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft, immediately showcased his playmaking ability and could start the season with Montreal if his small stature (5-foot-9, 158 pounds) can stand up to the rigors of defending NHL forwards. … Owen Beck, F: The most valuable player of the 2024 Memorial Cup, Beck helped Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League claim its first championship last season. The 20-year-old, who was selected in the second round (No. 33) in the 2022 draft, had 81 points (34 goals, 47 assists) in 57 regular-season games with Saginaw and Peterborough, and 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 17 OHL playoff games. Beck, who played one game for Montreal as an emergency recall on Jan. 28, 2023, is likely to start the season in Laval, though his next stint with the Canadiens could come sooner than later. … Joshua Roy F: Roy, who turns 21 on Aug. 6, had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games with Montreal last season. A fifth-round pick (No. 150) in the 2021 draft, Roy had 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 41 games with Laval in his first full professional season.