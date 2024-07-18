After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Montreal Canadiens:
Canadiens add Boulet, hope prospects can step up
Also drafted Demidov with No. 5 pick after finishing last in Atlantic Division
2023-24 season: 30-36-16, eighth in Atlantic Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs
Key arrivals
Alex Barre-Boulet, F: The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract on July 1. He had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 36 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, the fourth straight that he has split between the NHL and the American Hockey League… Ivan Demidov, F: Selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old right wing had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 games for SKA St. Petersburg Jr. of the MHL (Russia’s top junior league) last season. He has one year remaining on his contract with SKA St. Petersburg, where he is likely to play his first season for the club’s top-division team in the Kontinental Hockey League.
Key departures
Johnathan Kovacevic, D: Kovacevic was traded to the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on June 30. The 27-year-old had 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 139 games over the past two seasons in Montreal after he was claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets prior to the 2022-23 season. … Tanner Pearson, F: Pearson, who won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, is an unrestricted free agent. He had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 54 games last season for the Canadiens, who acquired him in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks for goalie Casey DeSmith on Sept. 19. … Jesse Ylonen, F: The 24-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on July 1 after he had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 59 games for Montreal last season. Ylonen, who the Canadiens selected in the second round (No. 35) of the 2018 NHL Draft, had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 111 games with Montreal over the past four seasons.
On the cusp
Logan Mailloux, D: The 21-year-old, who was selected with the No. 31 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut in Montreal’s season finale after he had 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 72 games with Laval of the AHL. …. Lane Hutson, D: The 20-year-old played in the Canadiens' final two games last season (two assists) after reaching the Frozen Four with Boston University. Hutson, who was selected in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft, immediately showcased his playmaking ability and could start the season with Montreal if his small stature (5-foot-9, 158 pounds) can stand up to the rigors of defending NHL forwards. … Owen Beck, F: The most valuable player of the 2024 Memorial Cup, Beck helped Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League claim its first championship last season. The 20-year-old, who was selected in the second round (No. 33) in the 2022 draft, had 81 points (34 goals, 47 assists) in 57 regular-season games with Saginaw and Peterborough, and 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 17 OHL playoff games. Beck, who played one game for Montreal as an emergency recall on Jan. 28, 2023, is likely to start the season in Laval, though his next stint with the Canadiens could come sooner than later. … Joshua Roy F: Roy, who turns 21 on Aug. 6, had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 23 games with Montreal last season. A fifth-round pick (No. 150) in the 2021 draft, Roy had 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 41 games with Laval in his first full professional season.
What they still need
The Canadiens would like to add a top-six forward, but not at the cost of blocking the development of their prospect pool. General manager Kent Hughes acknowledged negotiating with 33-year-old free agent forward Jonathan Marchessault, who scored 42 goals for the Vegas Golden Knights last season. But Montreal was unwilling to match the length of the contract Marchessault was given by the Nashville Predators (five years), with whom he signed on July 1.
They said it
“I think we’ll grow organically and be better than we were last year. The one unknown that we’ve dealt with in varying degrees over the last few seasons is the injuries. But if we’re healthy I expect that we’re a better team organically. If we have Kirby Dach for 82 games instead of one and a period we’re a better hockey team. We expect that our young players get better. I expect that as a team we improve the more that they work together and understand. You add building blocks when you have continuity in terms of a group.” -- Hughes
Fantasy focus
Demidov may be likely to play for SKA St. Petersburg this season but gives the Canadiens one of the most impressive wing groups for fantasy keeper and dynasty leagues. The 18-year-old will eventually join a group that includes Cole Caufield, 23, and Juraj Slafkovsky, 20. Slafkovsky, who signed an eight-year contract to remain with rebuilding Montreal, looks to build off his strong second half (35 points in final 40 games) and is a full-fledged breakout candidate who, like Caufield, is worth reaching for inside the top 100 overall in fantasy. -- Pete Jensen
Projected lineup
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Josh Anderson
Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau