Blackhawks add experience in all areas to help Bedard, young core

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2024-25 regular season, which starts Oct. 4. Today, the Chicago Blackhawks:

2023-24 season: 23-53-6, eighth in Central Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Key arrivals

Tyler Bertuzzi, F: The 29-year-old signed a four-year contract and is expected to play in the top six, perhaps even being a linemate of center Connor Bedard. He had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 80 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. … Teuvo Teravainen, F: It’s a reunion for the 29-year-old, who played for the Blackhawks from 2013-16 and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2015. Teravainen, who signed a three-year deal, is also expected to be among Chicago’s top six forwards and a potential Bedard linemate. Teravainen had 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. … Laurent Brossoit, G: The 31-year-old, who signed a two-year contract, bolsters a goaltending tandem that also includes Petr Mrazek. Broissoit was 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 games (22 starts) with the Winnipeg Jets last season. … Ilya Mikheyev, F: The 29-year-old, acquired from the Vancouver Canucks, had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 78 regular-season games. … Alec Martinez, D: A three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angeles Kings (2012, 2014) and the Vegas Golden Knights (2023), Martinez had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 55 games with Vegas last season. He signed a one-year contract and turns 37 on July 26. … Pat Maroon, F: The 36-year-old, who signed a one-year contract, had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 49 games with the Minnesota Wild and no points in two games with the Boston Bruins last season. He had two assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Boston. … Craig Smith, F: The 34-year-old, who signed a one-year deal, had 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 75 regular-season games and two assists in 14 playoff games with the Dallas Stars last season. … TJ Brodie, D: The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year contract, had 26 points (one goal, 25 assists) in 78 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs last season.