Perry signs 1-year, $1.4 million contract to remain with Oilers

Corey Perry signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract to remain with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The 39-year-old forward had 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 54 regular-season games for the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks last season, including 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 38 games with Edmonton after signing a contract with them on Jan. 22. His contract was previously terminated by the Blackhawks on Nov. 28.

Perry had three points (one goal, two assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games, the fourth time in five seasons he played in the Cup Final; he lost all four.

A first-round pick (No. 28) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry has 905 points (429 goals, 476 assists) in 1,311 games for the Oilers, Blackhawks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars and Ducks. He won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and the 2011 Hart Trophy voted as NHL most valuable player after he had 98 points (50 goals, 48 assists) in 82 games.

Perry has 127 points (54 goals, 73 assists) in 215 playoff games.

Edmonton also signed forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Connor Brown, and defenseman Josh Brown.

Arvidsson signed a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million average annual value). The 31-year-old had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 18 regular-season games, and three assists in five playoff games with the Los Angeles Kings last season.

Connor Brown signed a one-year, $1 million contract. The 30-year-old had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 71 regular-season games and six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 playoff games for the Oilers last season.

He was chosen by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round (No. 156) of the 2012 NHL Draft and has 228 points (94 goals, 134 assists) in 519 regular-season games with the Oilers, Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators and Maple Leafs. Brown also has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 39 playoff games.

Josh Brown signed a three-year, $3 million contract ($1 million AAV). The 30-year-old had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and averaged 14:45 of ice time in 51 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round (No. 152) of the 2013 NHL Draft, he has 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 290 games with the Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Senators and Panthers.