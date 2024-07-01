Arvidsson signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Oilers

Viktor Arvidsson signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. It has an average annual value of $4 million.

The 31-year-old forward had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and was limited to 18 games for the Los Angeles Kings last season due to injuries. He had three assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I’m happy to be an Oiler and it’s going to be really fun," Arvidsson said Monday. "I think the group is great, they have something really going for them there and it’s going to be fun.

"The process was pretty straightforward, I had a few teams (interested) but I’ve known 'Ekky' [defenseman Mattias Ekholm] for a long time and our families know each other well and he convinced me pretty early and I think that was a big part of it too, and I’m happy and our family is happy too."

Arvidsson, two seasons removed from having 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games wtih the Kings in 2022-23, said he's healthy and is looking forward to fitting in with Edmonton, which reached the Stanley Cup Final last season and lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

For sure, I’m 100 percent," he said. "I think I showed that when I was back in the end, that’s what I feel right now, I feel great. I know people are concerned about that, but I’m on the only guy who knows my body and I feel great, I feel confident it’s going to be a great year and I’m going to play a lot of games.

"I like to have the puck and play offense, so I think that’s going to fit me, I think that’s what the team does. I think to create offense and to create scoring chances, I think that’s my game and I play a 200-foot game, too. I think I saw a great opportunity for me to be successful and for the team to be successful."

Selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (No. 112) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Arvidsson has 362 points (179 goals, 183 assists) in 546 regular-season games for the Predators and Kings and 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists) in 72 playoff games.

NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report