Skinner hopes to finally play in Stanley Cup Playoffs with Oilers

EDMONTON -- Jeff Skinner is entering his 15th NHL season and has yet to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so the chance to sign with the Edmonton Oilers was very appealing.

The 32-year-old forward signed a one-year, $3-million contract with Edmonton on Monday as an unrestricted free agent, one day after the Buffalo Sabres bought out the final three seasons of his eight-year, $72-million contract ($9 million average annual value).

“Obviously, it’s a great hockey team and I’d like to be a part of that,” Skinner said Tuesday. “For me, the thing that stood out most for the Oilers, aside from that they’re a great hockey team, is the interest they showed and the consistent interested they showed in me. Throughout the day, a lot of teams have a lot of things going on and there’s people flying everywhere, and the Oilers were very consistent in their interest and that played a big role (in signing). But it’s pretty obvious they have a great team, and I would like to be a part of that.”

Skinner had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games with the Sabres last season. He spent the past six seasons with Buffalo, which hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2010-11. Skinner also played eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes (2010-18), who also never made the playoffs during his tenure.

Edmonton has qualified in each of the past five seasons and just reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

“The run they went on last season is something everyone is aware of and how strong their lineup is,” Skinner said. “It’s an exciting time to be an Oilers fan and to be part of the organization and I’m excited to join.”