Skinner signs 1-year, $3 million contract with Oilers

Forward had 46 points with Sabres last season before having contract bought out

Jeff Skinner FA EDM

© Andy Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jeff Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The 32-year-old forward had 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games last season for the Buffalo Sabres, who bought out the final three seasons of his eight-year, $72 million contract ($9 million average annual value) on June 30.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 7 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Skinner has 670 points (357 goals, 313 assists) in 1,006 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Sabres but has yet to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has scored 92 goals over the past three seasons, including 35 in 2022-23.

"With Jeff Skinner, he’s obviously a guy that’s had a long career, who has scored a lot of goals in the League," Edmonton CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said. "A couple of years ago he had [82 points]. He’s a very good player, a very smart player, that can play with lots of skilled players."

Earlier on Monday, the Oilers signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million AAV). The 31-year-old forward had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 18 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Kings last season after he had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games in 2022-23.

"The thing we really liked about [Skinner] is just like Viktor, they’re good 5-on-5 players," Jackson said. "They score goals and produce offense at 5-on-5, so both of those guys are going to add a nice element to our top six. We’re super happy, very pleased to get both of them and look forward to next year with them in that group."

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Henrique available

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

Perry signs 1-year, $1.4 million contract to remain with Oilers

Stamkos signs 4-year contract with Predators after leaving Lightning

Arvidsson signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Oilers

Free Agency

Top remaining NHL free agents: Tarasenko, Henrique available

Stamkos chooses 'different direction' with move to Predators

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Maple Leafs solidify defenseman group, goaltending at start of free agency

Hurricanes not panicking after losing key players at start of free agency

Lindholm, Zadorov primed to fill holes on Bruins roster

Kraken sign Montour, Stephenson to 7-year contracts 

Fantasy spin: NHL free agent signings

Toffoli signs 4-year, $24 million contract with Sharks

Free Agency Buzz: Kulikov signs 4-year deal to stay with Panthers

Free agency live tracker by NHL.com

Duchene signs 1-year, $3 million contract with Stars

Blackhawks use free agency to add experienced forwards for Bedard

Martinook signs 3-year, $9.15 million contract with Hurricanes

Bertuzzi, Teravainen each sign with Blackhawks

Monahan signs 5-year, $27.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Perry signs 1-year, $1.4 million contract to remain with Oilers

Arvidsson signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Oilers