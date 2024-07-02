Henrique gets 2-year, $6 million contract to stay with Oilers

Adam Henrique signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. It has an average annual value of $3 million.

The 34-year-old forward, who was an unrestricted free agent, had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks last season, including nine points (six goals, three assists) in 22 games with the Oilers after he was acquired in a trade with the Ducks on March 6.

He had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Edmonton, which reached the Stanley Cup Final and lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

“I think there’s a price for winning and being on a team like Edmonton that’s so close, and year after year now the Stanley Cup is the goal,” Henrique said June 26. “For me coming in, it kind of renews the passion and the game a little bit. I haven’t had that opportunity to be in the playoffs for a long time and had an opportunity to win. For me, as far as dollars go, there is an understanding that it might cost a bit, but whatever that is, it could be worth it in the end.

“For me, trying to prioritize for myself and my family what the most important thing is will be key, and I’ll be able to get home and have some discussions with everybody and go from there, but I don’t think money is the No. 1 thing for me at this point in my career and where I’m at.”

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 82) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Henrique has 530 points (263 goals, 267 assists) in 912 regular-season games for the Oilers, Ducks and Devils, and 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 45 postseason games.

The Oilers also signed Mattias Janmark to a three-year, $4.35 million contract ($1.45 million AAV) on Monday.

The 31-year-old forward, who was an unrestricted free agent, had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 71 regular-season games for Edmonton and eight points (four goals, four assists) in 25 playoff games.

“At this point in my career, you only really care about winning,” Janmark said June 26. “So thinking about leaving here is obviously incredibly tough because you’re so close. That’s for sure a part of it, and you have to take that into consideration and make your decision from there.”

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (No. 79) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Janmark has 195 points (80 goals, 115 assists) in 557 regular-season games for the Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars, and 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 91 postseason games.

“Free agency is coming up here quick, so I’m going to have to start thinking about it a little,” Janmark said June 26. “But you want to win. It’s always tough to leave a team and players that you feel you can win with. That will have to go into consideration and then you’ll have to look at your options.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to turn down too much money, to be honest. I don’t think there’s going to be too much out there, but I want to win and we’ll see what’s out there. This will always be one of two or three options and we’ll take it from there.”

NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report