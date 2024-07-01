Hurricanes not panicking after losing key players at start of free agency

New GM sees ‘plenty of time’ to adjust following trade of Guentzel, departures of Pesce, Noesen, Teravainen, Skjei

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

The Carolina Hurricanes roster took several hits on the first day of NHL free agency Monday, but general manager Eric Tulsky said there is no need to panic.

“There is definitely more work to be done, but today is not the only day of the offseason,” said Tulsky, who replaced Don Waddell as interim GM on May 24 and was named to the position on a full-time basis June 18. “There is plenty of time between now and training camp to adjust the roster. We plan to keep exploring all our options. We have some ideas in mind and are still actively pursuing. Finding ways to get better is important.”

Tulsky won’t abandon his beliefs for a quick fix. He refused to buckle as unrestricted free agent after unrestricted free agent walked out the door over the past two days.

Jake Guentzel, the forward the Hurricanes made a big splash by acquiring from the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7 prior the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. He signed a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value) with Tampa Bay on Monday.

“Jake is a great player, he was a great fit and we really wanted to keep him,” Tulsky said. “We tried very hard. In the end, it didn’t work. He went somewhere else and that’s his right. As much as I wanted to force him to sign, I couldn’t do it.

“So, in the end, we kind of got a sense of where he wanted to play and traded his rights so they could get the deal done.”

Defenseman Brett Pesce and utility forward Stefan Noesen each departed for the New Jersey Devils. Forward Teuvo Teravainen, who was third on Carolina with 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games last season, left for the Chicago Blackhawks, and defenseman Brady Skjei landed with the Nashville Predators.

They are departures that affect every aspect of the Hurricanes’ game: offense, defense and special teams.

“It is tough to see players leave,” Tulsky said. “These are players that have been important for us on the ice and that we care for deeply off the ice. I hate to say goodbye to people that have been a big part of our organization.

“At the same time, if they have other situations that are better for them, I am happy for them. I think every single player who left we made offers to and tried to get deals done. It’s our job to figure out how to react to that and how to take steps to keep moving forward.”

Moving forward for the Hurricanes will be slow and methodical. It’s unlikely there will be knee-jerk reactions along the way.

Tulsky has been with Carolina for 10 seasons and has been an important adviser for Jim Rutherford, Ron Francis and Waddell, the three other men to occupy the GM chair since Tulsky’s arrival in 2014.

He has seen the merits of a conservative approach. He believes in it.

The Hurricanes have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the past six seasons, including two trips to the Eastern Conference Final, and have done so without many high-risk acquisitions.

“We’ve built what we feel is a sustainable path to success by avoiding the temptation to take shortcuts,” Tulsky said. “The urge to splurge on July 1 is always very high and it is often regretted.

“There are a lot of teams right now trying to figure out how to get of contracts very similar to the ones being signed today. We want to keep getting better. We need to do that, we just need to do it in a sustainable way.”

The Hurricanes started restocking their roster with moves around the edges Monday. They did not sign a big-name player.

Carolina re-signed forward Jordan Martinook and brought in forwards William Carrier, Tyson Jost and Eric Robinson. None has a 20-goal NHL season to his name. The Hurricanes also added defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker.

“Our prioritization was players who really fit,” Tulsky said. “We are looking for players who come in, can play in [coach] Rod [Brind’Amour]’s up-tempo system, can forecheck, can make plays on the cycle and can really make sure that we play the responsible, two-way, high-pressure game that the Hurricanes have come to be known for under Rod.”

Tulsky also cited the prospects in the Hurricanes system, which he called an “absolutely fantastic pipeline of talent.” He said there are young NHL players ready for bigger roles and players on the cusp of the NHL ready for added responsibility.

“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “It’s not a rebuild. We are not turning things over completely to the kids, but we do need to leave room for them to keep growing and assuming bigger and bigger roles.”

Now, with most of the big names and high-ticket players already signed, Carolina will look for some lower-risk options in the free agent market and will work on its restricted free agents. They could even swing a trade or two.

“We are looking for other ways to work through this,” Tulsky said. “We do need to find ways to get better without hampering or handcuffing ourselves long term.”

