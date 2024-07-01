Slavin signs 8-year, $51.69 million contract to stay with Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin signed an eight-year, $51.69 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. It has an average annual value of $6.46 million.

The 30-year-old defenseman is entering the final season of a seven-year, $37.1 million contract ($5.3 million average annual value) he signed with the Hurricanes on July 12, 2017, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"We've definitely made a life, made a family here," Slavin said. "We're extremely happy about being here, and now with the length of this deal, being able to be here my whole career. Obviously, I love this organization and I love this city, the coaching staff, management, everything.

"Obviously, I would love to win a Stanley Cup one day, and that's a huge part of it, being on a good team. That's what I have the opportunity to do with this team, with this organization."

Slavin had 37 points (six goals, 31 assists) in 81 games with the Hurricanes last season and was third on the Hurricanes in ice time per game (20:56) and first in short-handed time per game (2:38), playing heavy minutes against the opposition's top lines. He won the Lady Byng Trophy awarded for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct after taking four minor penalties, ranking first in the NHL in ice time per game among the 35 skaters to play at least 50 games and have 10 penalty minutes or fewer.

"Jaccob might be the best defender in the NHL, and he has already cemented himself as one of the best players to ever put on a Hurricanes uniform," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "He is a crucial leader for our team, both on and off the ice, and keeping him in Carolina long term was a top priority."

Slavin helped the Hurricanes (52-23-7) to a second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division and their sixth straight Stanley Cup Playoff appearance last season. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Having really good leadership here is one reason for it," Slavin said, "but then you look at the community and how this organization is a part of it. That's what makes it easy to make the decision to stay here forever."

Selected by Carolina in the fourth round (No. 120) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Slavin has 272 points (49 goals, 223 assists) in 665 regular-season games and 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists) in 71 playoff games.

