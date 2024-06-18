Tulsky named general manager of Hurricanes 

Eric Tulsky was named the 10th general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Tulsky, an assistant GM since 2020, held the position on an interim basis since Don Waddell resigned May 24 after 10 years with the organization. Waddell joined the Columbus Blue Jackets as president of hockey operations and GM four days later.

"Eric is ready for this opportunity," Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said. "He has a proven history of managing people and overseeing operations both outside of hockey and over the last decade with the Hurricanes. His dedication, work ethic and attention to detail make him the ideal candidate to become our next general manager. Everything we do here is collaborative, and Eric will work closely with (assistant) Darren Yorke, (coach) Rod Brind'Amour and our leadership team to continue building a championship-caliber hockey club."

Carolina has eight players can become unrestricted free agents July 1: forwards Jake Guentzel, Teuvo Teravainen, Stefan Noesen and Jordan Martinook, defensemen Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Tony DeAngelo, and goalie Antti Raanta. Defenseman Jalen Chatfield signed a three-year, $9 million contract (average annual value $3 million) to stay with Carolina on June 14.

The Hurricanes (52-23-7) finished second in the Metropolitan Division this season and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive time. They've advanced to the Eastern Conference Final twice in that span (2019, 2023) and lost the 2024 second round in six games to the New York Rangers. Their lone Stanley Cup championship came in 2006, a seven-game win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Brind'Amour signed a multiyear contract May 20 to remain coach. Assistants Jeff Daniels and Tim Gleason, video coach Chris Huffine and goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder also received multiyear contracts.

Tulsky joined the Hurricanes as a consultant in 2014. He's been involved in all player personnel decisions, overseen pro scouting and the hockey information department, and assisted with player contract negotiations, compliance of the NHL salary cap and other hockey-related matters.