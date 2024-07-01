Martinook signs 3-year, $9.15 million contract with Hurricanes

Forward had 32 points last season; Carolina also adds Walker, Jost

jordan martinook signs CAR

© André Ringuette/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jordan Martinook signed a three-year, $9.15 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. It has an average annual value of $3.05 million.

The 31-year-old forward had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Hurricanes last season and four points (two goals, two assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Jordan is the heart and soul of our team, and he has played a pivotal role in changing the culture here over his six years as a Hurricane," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "He is such a reliable presence for us both on and off the ice, and we are thrilled to keep him in Raleigh for years to come."

Selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the second round (No. 58) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Martinook has 197 points (80 goals, 117 assists) in 641 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Coyotes and 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 61 playoff games.

"Hopefully can try and get something going," Martinook said May 19. "I want to stay here. I love it here but it's a hard situation. I think everybody knows around Carolina that this has been a pretty good home for me and I'd like to stay and hopefully keep that going.

"Both my kids born here. Being able to play in the playoffs here has been unbelievable. I feel like we've had unbelievable teams. Some of my best memories playing hockey have been right here so there's so many things that factor into these decisions and looking back on all those are definitely ones that are going to want me to stay even more."

Defenseman Sean Walker signed with the Hurricanes on a five-year, $18 million contract. It has an average annual value of $3.6 million.

"Sean is a dependable right-shot defenseman who has played all situations at a high level during his career," Tulsky said. "He is extremely strong at both ends of the ice, and his offensive abilities are a great fit for our style of play."

Walker had 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers last season, including seven points (four goals, three goals) in 18 games with the Avalanche after he was acquired in a trade with the Flyers on March 6. The 29-year-old defenseman had no points in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Signed by the Los Angeles Kings as an undrafted free agent on July 2, 2018, Walker has 96 points (26 goals, 70 assists) in 313 regular-season games for the Avalanche, Flyers and Kings and no points in 13 playoff games.

Carolina also signed forward Tyson Jost to a one-year, $775,000 contract on Monday.

The 26-year-old forward had six points (three goals, three assists) in 43 games for the Buffalo Sabres last season.

"Tyson is a reliable forward who can play a variety of roles," Tulsky said. "His versatility will help bolster our depth heading into next season."

