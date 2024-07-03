Carrier signs 6-year, $12 million contract with Hurricanes

Forward had 8 points with Golden Knights last season, won Stanley Cup in 2023

Carrier signs with CAR

© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

William Carrier signed a six-year, $12 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $2 million.

The 29-year-old forward had eight points (six goals, two assists) in 39 regular-season games for the Vegas Golden Knights last season and one goal in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"William is a physical forward who competes hard at both ends of the ice," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. "He is relentless on the forecheck and difficult to play against. We're excited to add his veteran presence to our lineup."

Selected by the St. Louis Blus in the second round (No. 57) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Carrier has 107 points (58 goals, 49 assists) in 413 regular-season games for the Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 81 playoff games.

Carrier won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023.

The Hurricanes also re-signed forward Jordan Martinook (three years) on Monday, and signed defensemen Sean Walker (five years) and Shayne Gostisbehere (three years) and forward Tyson Jost (one year).

