How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

CALGARY FLAMES

Last season: 41-27-14, missed on regulation wins tiebreaker

How it ended: The Flames won their first two games after play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off to put them one point ahead of the Vancouver Canucks for the final wild card in the Western Conference on Feb. 25. But they won just two of their next nine games (2-4-3) to fall two points out of a playoff spot, and never were able to make up that deficit despite finishing the season on an 11-2-3 run. They matched the St. Louis Blues in points for the second wild card but had one fewer regulation win (32-31).

Biggest offseason change: Goalie Ivan Prosvetov (6-foot-5, 195 pounds) signed a one-year contract to back up Dustin Wolf. The 26-year-old had 20 wins, a 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 38 games with CSKA Moscow in the Kontinental Hockey League last season. He has NHL experience, playing 24 games during four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, most recently in 2023-24. He replaces Dan Vladar, last season's backup, who had an .898 save percentage in 30 games last season.

Why they could get in: It was a quiet offseason for the Flames, who are banking on a group that finished strong last season being able to carry that over. Wolf was second in voting for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year and has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 goalie. He also was able to cover for an offense that was 29th in scoring last season, but should get an injection of energy from a full season of rookie defenseman Zayne Parekh. The No. 9 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft scored a goal in his NHL debut April 17 after back-to-back 33-goal seasons with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. It could be a lot to ask for more from Nazem Kadri, who scored 12 goals in his final 16 games to finish with an NHL career-high 35 last season, but will be 35 years old when the season starts. But if he and Jonathan Huberdeau, who looked rejuvenated scoring 28 goals last season at age 32, stay at their high level and talented emerging stars like 22-year-old Matt Coronato (24 goals) and 23-year-old Connor Zary (13 goals in 54 games) can add to the offense, Wolf could provide the backbone for a team capable of contending for a top-three spot in the Pacific or a wild card.