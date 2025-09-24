Blackhawks season preview: Eyeing progress from youthful core

Biggest challenge

The Blackhawks need to show signs their rebuild is making some progress. If they improve in the standings, it will be with a group that’s younger than the one they began last season with. Center Connor Bedard, 20, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will lead the way as will forward Frank Nazar, 21, who signed a seven-year, $46.13 million contract ($6.59 million average annual value) on Aug. 21. Blashill is back as coach for the first time since holding the same position with the Detroit Red Wings from 2015-22. There are probably still more growing pains coming for Chicago, but it has invested in its prospects and wants to see where they can take them this season.