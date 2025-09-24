The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Chicago Blackhawks.
Blackhawks season preview: Eyeing progress from youthful core
Bedard, Nazar, Levshunov, Rinzel central to rebuilding squad
© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Last season: 25-46-11, eighth in Central Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Coach: Jeff Blashill (first season)
Biggest challenge
The Blackhawks need to show signs their rebuild is making some progress. If they improve in the standings, it will be with a group that’s younger than the one they began last season with. Center Connor Bedard, 20, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will lead the way as will forward Frank Nazar, 21, who signed a seven-year, $46.13 million contract ($6.59 million average annual value) on Aug. 21. Blashill is back as coach for the first time since holding the same position with the Detroit Red Wings from 2015-22. There are probably still more growing pains coming for Chicago, but it has invested in its prospects and wants to see where they can take them this season.
How they make playoffs
It’s going to be difficult for the Blackhawks to end their five-season postseason drought. Their young players will have to go through a lot of growth in a short amount of time. Couple that with their competition in the Central Division, which remains strong, from the Winnipeg Jets to the Dallas Stars to the Colorado Avalanche. But you never say never, right? Chicago ended last season on a high note with four wins in its last six games. If the Blackhawks get off to a good start this season and if their youthful roster can take steps individually and collectively, perhaps they can challenge for a wild-card spot.
Most intriguing addition
Andre Burakovsky should get a fresh start with Chicago, which acquired the 30-year-old forward in a trade with the Seattle Kraken for forward Joe Veleno on June 21. Burakovsky dealt with some injuries over the past few seasons but he’s coming to the Blackhawks healthy and ready to help set an example for their less-experienced players after he had 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 79 games for the Kraken last season. The left wing opened training camp skating on the top line with Bedard and right wing Ryan Donato, his teammate in Seattle in 2022-23. Blashill said Thursday the three will get some work together in an exhibition game at some point, "and see how things go."
Biggest potential surprise
If Sam Rinzel can begin this season the way he finished last season, Chicago is going to be on to something special. The defenseman looked right at home with five assists in nine games with the Blackhawks. Chicago selected the 21-year-old with the No. 25 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft not only for his size (6-foot-4, 194 pounds) but also because he plays with a cool, calm demeanor that belies his age. That will serve him well not only now, but in the future.
Ready to contribute
Artyom Levshunov got a taste of the NHL last season when he had six assists in 18 games. That experience, coupled with 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 52 games with Rockford, the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate, has the 19-year-old ready to take on a bigger role on defense for Chicago. It helps that Levshunov got to play in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase earlier this month and is also participating in training camp. Levshunov fractured his foot last summer, missed camp and wasn’t activated from injured reserve until Oct. 22, when he joined Rockford. Working on Blashill’s systems from the start should benefit Levshunov, who the Blackhawks would like to see take the next step.
Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats
Sam Rinzel, D: After being promoted to Chicago late last season, he had three assists on the power play, 22 shots on goal and 12 hits in nine games. Rinzel immediately filled a prominent role, averaging 23:22 of ice time, including 19:28 at even strength and 2:24 on the power play. He could open the season on the first power-play unit, and, per NHL EDGE stats, was in the 80th percentile among defensemen in average skating distance per 60 minutes at all strengths (8.80 miles) and 85th percentile at even strength (9.00). -- Chris Meaney
Projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Oliver Moore -- Sam Lafferty -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy