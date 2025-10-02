Kraken season preview: Production of Beniers, Wright could fuel playoff push

Add Marchment for depth scoring, Lindgren to shore up back end under new coach Lambert

Beniers Wright SEA season preview

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Seattle Kraken.

Last season: 35-41-6; seventh in Pacific Division, missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Lane Lambert (first season)

Biggest challenge

Under new coach Lane Lambert, the Kraken need to work on keeping the puck out of their net this season. Seattle allowed 262 goals in 2024-25 (3.2 per game); only the San Jose Sharks (310), Chicago Blackhawks (292) and Nashville Predators (274) allowed more in the Western Conference. Seattle signed defenseman Ryan Lindgren to a four-year, $18 million contract on July 1 and hope the 27-year-old can help shore up a blue line already featuring Vince Dunn, Brandon Montour, Adam Larsson, Jamie Oleksiak, Ryker Evans and Josh Mahura. The Kraken will need to play better in front of goalies Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer to lower their goals-against this season; it's difficult to win games needing to score at least four goals every night. They will also have to overcome the early-season loss of forward Kaapo Kakko, who is expected to be out six weeks with a broken hand.

How they make playoffs

If forward Matty Beniers can regain the form of his rookie season, when he had 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games and won the Calder Trophy, voted as the best first-year player in the NHL, Seattle could challenge for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth. Last season, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft had 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games. If Beniers can bounce back, the Kraken should have enough offense through the rest of the lineup to compete in the Pacific Division. A similar rebound by forward Jared McCann would also help Seattle's cause; he had an NHL career-high 40 goals in 79 games in 2022-23, but dipped to 29 goals in 2023-24 and 22 last season.

EDM@SEA: Beniers whips it past Pickard to stretch the Kraken's lead

Most intriguing addition

Forward Mason Marchment was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Stars on June 19 to add size and secondary scoring. He had 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 62 games with Dallas last season and was a physical force, particularly in the playoffs, when he had 70 hits in 18 games to helping the Stars reach the Western Conference Final for a third consecutive time. Marchment is effective on the forecheck, can win a lot of puck battles and is capable of freeing up space for his linemates. If he can do that with his new team, he should make a big impact with the Kraken.

Biggest potential surprise

Selected by Seattle with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Shane Wright had a solid rookie season with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 79 games. As a prospect considered a potential No. 1 pick of his draft class, the 21-year-old took a couple of years to develop but has the potential to break out offensively this season. If Wright is successful in building on his first full NHL season and improving his offensive output, it will go a long way in helping Seattle challenge for a playoff berth.

DET@SEA: Wright sends the puck upstair to even the score

Ready to contribute

Jani Nyman had 44 points (28 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games for Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League and six points (three goals, three assists) in 12 games for the Kraken last season. Selected by Seattle in the second round (No. 49) of the 2022 draft, the 21-year-old forward played two full seasons in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, before coming to North America. He's expected to make the opening night roster and looks ready to make the jump to the NHL and be an effective player.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Shane Wright, F: The center set NHL career highs in goals (19), assists (25), points (44; fourth on Seattle), power-play points (13; third on team), power-play goals (seven; led team) and average ice time (14:04 per game) last season. From Jan. 1 to the end of the season, Wright was tied for second on the Kraken in points (28 in 44 games; behind McCann’s 33) and tied for third in power-play points (seven) but is going undrafted on average in fantasy. Per NHL EDGE stats, Wright ranked among the forward leaders in 20-plus mph speed bursts (209; 96th percentile) last season. -- Chris Meaney

Projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jani Nyman -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

