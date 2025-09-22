Ducks season preview: Kreider, Granlund added to boost offense

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Anaheim Ducks.

Last season: 35-37-10; sixth in Pacific Division, missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Joel Quenneville (first season)

Biggest challenge

How does new coach Joel Quenneville make the Ducks competitive? Anaheim scored 217 goals last season, 30th in the NHL, ahead of only the Nashville Predators (212) and San Jose Sharks (208). The Ducks finished 30th in 2023-24 (208 goals) and 31st in 2022-23 (206) and have ranked no higher than 24th in the past seven seasons. The power play was also last in the NHL last season (11.8 percent) and has not ranked higher than 25th in the past three seasons. Putting together winning streaks will be key also; Anaheim won more than three straight games just once last season.

How they make playoffs

If the Ducks are to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2018, the offense and power play must improve as noted above. Forwards Chris Kreider (trade) and Mikael Granlund (free agency) were brought in to help improve those areas. The penalty kill was tied for 27th (74.2 percent), and their face-off winning percentage of 44.6 was the worst in the League. Improving special teams and winning more face-offs will also be two key factors.