Ducks season preview: Kreider, Granlund added to boost offense

Anaheim looks to take next step under Quenneville, qualify for playoffs

Ducks 2025 26 season preview

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Anaheim Ducks.

Last season: 35-37-10; sixth in Pacific Division, missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Joel Quenneville (first season)

Biggest challenge

How does new coach Joel Quenneville make the Ducks competitive? Anaheim scored 217 goals last season, 30th in the NHL, ahead of only the Nashville Predators (212) and San Jose Sharks (208). The Ducks finished 30th in 2023-24 (208 goals) and 31st in 2022-23 (206) and have ranked no higher than 24th in the past seven seasons. The power play was also last in the NHL last season (11.8 percent) and has not ranked higher than 25th in the past three seasons. Putting together winning streaks will be key also; Anaheim won more than three straight games just once last season.

How they make playoffs

If the Ducks are to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2018, the offense and power play must improve as noted above. Forwards Chris Kreider (trade) and Mikael Granlund (free agency) were brought in to help improve those areas. The penalty kill was tied for 27th (74.2 percent), and their face-off winning percentage of 44.6 was the worst in the League. Improving special teams and winning more face-offs will also be two key factors.

Chris Kreider on his trade to the Ducks

Most intriguing addition

Kreider was acquired from the New York Rangers in a trade on June 12 and instantly joins the top line. The 34-year-old had 30 points (22 goals, eight assists) in 68 games last season, tied for his fewest in his 12 NHL seasons. Kreider is a 10-time 20-goal scorer, but will the Ducks be getting last season's Kreider or the one who scored 52 goals in 2021-22, 36 in 2022-23 and 39 in 2023-24?

Biggest potential surprise

Lukas Dostal had 23 wins for the Ducks in 54 games (49 starts) last season and should see an increase in workload especially after John Gibson was traded to the Detroit Red Wings on July 1. Dostal, 25, signed a five-year contract on July 17, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him win 30 games given Anaheim’s offensive additions during the offseason. Dostal had a 3.10 goals-against average and .903 save percentage last season but could see those numbers improve this season.

CAR@ANA: Dostal blanks the shot from Stankoven in the 1st

Ready to contribute

The No. 3 pick by the Ducks at the 2024 NHL Draft, forward prospect Beckett Sennecke should make an impact this season even if he doesn't make the opening night roster. The 19-year-old had 86 points (36 goals, 50 assists) in 56 games for Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League last season, including 11 power-play goals, and has a 200-foot game that Anaheim hopes will translate to the NHL. If he's left off the roster, expect him to be one of the first players called up when needed.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Cutter Gauthier, F: The No. 5 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was tied with Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers for the rookie lead in even-strength goals (18) last season and tied with Alex Killorn for Anaheim's lead in that category. Gauthier had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) over his final 27 games last season and has the potential to eclipse 30 goals in his second season given his high shot volume (190 shots on goal; second on Ducks behind Frank Vatrano's 234). Per NHL EDGE stats, Gauthier ranked among the forward leaders in 20-plus mph speed bursts (200; 95th percentile), average shot speed (64.13 mph; 93rd percentile) and midrange goals (10; 90th percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Ryan Strome

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

