Sharks season preview: Misa joins Celebrini, Smith to help speed up rebuild

Biggest potential surprise

Warsofsky has raved about Luca Cagnoni since the 20-year-old defenseman played 23:15 in his NHL debut, a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 20. The fourth-round pick (No. 123) in the 2023 NHL Draft was the second skater (Danny O'Regan in 2016-17) and first defenseman from the San Jose Barracuda named to the 2024-25 AHL All-Rookie Team. Cagnoni impressed the coaching staff with an ability to run the power play, where the Sharks ranked 26th (18.6 percent) last season. "We struggled with breaking out pucks last year and that's one of his best things," Warsofsky said.

Ready to contribute

Sam Dickinson took the biggest climb up the organizational ladder when the defenseman had 91 points (29 goals, 62 assists) in 55 games to break Evan Bouchard's OHL record (87 in 2017-18) for most points at his position, and 31 (nine goals, 22 assists) in 17 playoff games to help London win its second consecutive league championship. The 19-year-old isn't eligible to play in the AHL and can't go to the NCAA because he signed his entry-level contract July 10, 2024. If Dickinson breaks camp with the Sharks, they will have nine NHL games to decide if they want to keep him and burn the first season of his contract. "If we believe that the best spot for him to be is to develop with us, then that's what we'll do," Warsofsky said.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Will Smith, F: From Jan. 20 to the end of the regular season, the only NHL rookie with more points than Smith (30 in 34 games) was his teammate, Celebrini (31 in 34 games). He’s expected to remain in a top-six role, which could mean more exposure to Celebrini at even strength or a spot next to Misa. Smith also ranked highly among rookies in even-strength points (33; tied for fifth) and power-play goals (five; tied for fourth) last season. Smith, who is not being drafted on average in fantasy, is ranked among NHL.com's top 15 for keeper and dynasty leagues. Per NHL EDGE stats, he ranked among the forward leaders in long-range shots on goal (27; 95th percentile) and average shot speed (63.24 mph; 91st percentile). -- Troy Perlowitz

Projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Michael Misa -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Nick Leddy

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic