Predators season preview: Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei look to bounce back

How they make playoffs

Stamkos had 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games last season, down from 81 (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023-24. Marchessault had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 78 games, down from 69 (42 goals, 27 assists) in 78 games with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Predators’ only other players who had more than 40 points were forward Filip Forsberg, who led them with 76 (31 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games and center Ryan O'Reilly, who had 53 (21 goals, 32 assists) in 79 games. So, they will need depth scoring to come from somewhere. Goalie Juuse Saros had the worst save percentage of his nine-season NHL career (.896), so a bounce-back season from him will also be key. Lastly, Nashville still needs to sign restricted free agent Luke Evangelista, who had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 68 games last season.

Most intriguing addition

Hague was acquired in a trade with the Golden Knights on June 30 for center Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Hague, who signed a four-year contract following the trade, had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 68 games with Vegas last season; his career high in points is 17, done twice. Although he will be out 4-6 weeks because of an upper-body injury, he could be relied upon this season if defenseman Roman Josi misses time after being diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome at the end of last season. "I think it's an opportunity for me to take that next step as a player, something that I've wanted to do for a long time and something I think I am ready for," Hague said after the trade.

Biggest potential surprise

Fedor Svechkov will enter the season as the No. 2 center behind O'Reilly. He had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 52 games last season as a rookie, including five power-play points. The 22-year-old should see more than the 12:53 of ice time he averaged last season and if Nashville can bounce back offensively after ranking 31st, Svechkov could be in line for a breakout second season.