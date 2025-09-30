Predators season preview: Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei look to bounce back

Depth scoring, stronger campaign from goalie Saros also needed for return to playoffs

nsh_seasonpreview_25

© John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Nashville Predators.

Last season: 30-44-8, seventh in Central Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Andrew Brunette (third season)

Biggest challenge

The Predators were the most aggressive team in free agency in 2024, signing forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei to multiyear contracts. However, all three -- as well most players on the team -- underperformed, and Nashville finished 30th in the NHL standings. It was also 31st in goals per game (2.59) and 27th in goals-against per game (3.34). The Predators did not make a splash in free agency this offseason, trading for defenseman Nicolas Hague and forward Erik Haula and signing defenseman Nick Perbix. The challenge will be putting last season behind them and gelling together as a team. Prior to last season, Nashville qualified for the postseason in nine of the previous 10.

The NHL Tonight crew discusses the Erik Haula trade

How they make playoffs

Stamkos had 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games last season, down from 81 (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023-24. Marchessault had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 78 games, down from 69 (42 goals, 27 assists) in 78 games with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Predators’ only other players who had more than 40 points were forward Filip Forsberg, who led them with 76 (31 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games and center Ryan O'Reilly, who had 53 (21 goals, 32 assists) in 79 games. So, they will need depth scoring to come from somewhere. Goalie Juuse Saros had the worst save percentage of his nine-season NHL career (.896), so a bounce-back season from him will also be key. Lastly, Nashville still needs to sign restricted free agent Luke Evangelista, who had 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 68 games last season.

Most intriguing addition

Hague was acquired in a trade with the Golden Knights on June 30 for center Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Hague, who signed a four-year contract following the trade, had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 68 games with Vegas last season; his career high in points is 17, done twice. Although he will be out 4-6 weeks because of an upper-body injury, he could be relied upon this season if defenseman Roman Josi misses time after being diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome at the end of last season. "I think it's an opportunity for me to take that next step as a player, something that I've wanted to do for a long time and something I think I am ready for," Hague said after the trade.

Biggest potential surprise

Fedor Svechkov will enter the season as the No. 2 center behind O'Reilly. He had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 52 games last season as a rookie, including five power-play points. The 22-year-old should see more than the 12:53 of ice time he averaged last season and if Nashville can bounce back offensively after ranking 31st, Svechkov could be in line for a breakout second season.

NYI@NSH: Svechkov lifts Predators past Islanders in overtime

Ready to contribute

The Predators are looking to get younger, and Matthew Wood is one of the players who can potentially provide a spark. The 20-year-old played six NHL games last season (one assist) after he had a point per game with the University of Minnesota (17 goals, 22 assists in 39 games). He's expected to begin the season on the fourth line but could move up if he provides the offense Nashville is looking for.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Jonathan Marchessault, F: Known for his strong category coverage, Marchessault ranked second on the Predators in assists (35), points (56), even-strength goals (17), power-play points (23) and shots on goal (206) last season. Considering he had a career-high 75 points with the Golden Knights in 2017-18 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy when they won the Stanley Cup in 2023 (25 points in 22 games during that postseason), he should be considered a prime fantasy bounce-back candidate. Per NHL EDGE stats, Marchessault ranked highly among forwards in all three shots by location categories: high-danger shots on goal (66; 91st percentile), midrange shots on goal (54; 84th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (20; 90th percentile). -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Zachary L'Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei – Nick Blankenburg

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Perbix

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Related Content

Predators expect 'best version' of Stamkos, Marchessault

Perbix signs 2-year, $5.5 million contract with Predators

Hague traded to Predators by Golden Knights, signs 4-year, $22 million contract

Josi ‘progressing exceptionally well,’ expected to play for Predators next season

Season Previews

Islanders season preview: Aiming for playoff return with No. 1 pick Schaefer

Toews, Marner among new faces in new places for 2025-26 season

Atlantic Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils season preview: Healthy Jack Hughes key for playoff run

Wild season preview: Tarasenko added to boost forward depth

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Demidov, Schaefer, Misa among top 14 rookies to watch in NHL this season

Kings season preview: Seek playoff run with Kopitar set to retire

Canadiens season preview: Young core, Demidov raise expectations for playoff return

Oilers season preview: Consistency needed in goal for return to Cup Final

Panthers season preview: Most of lineup back for run at 3-peat

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Stars season preview: Getting over postseason hump among challenges

Red Wings season preview: Defensive improvements needed to end playoff drought

Blue Jackets season preview: Coyle, Wood could help contend for playoffs

Avalanche season preview: Healthy Landeskog can aid success in Central Division

Blackhawks season preview: Eyeing progress from youthful core