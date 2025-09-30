Predators season preview: Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei look to bounce back

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Nashville Predators.
Last season: 30-44-8, seventh in Central Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Coach: Andrew Brunette (third season)
Biggest challenge
The Predators were the most aggressive team in free agency in 2024, signing forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei to multiyear contracts. However, all three -- as well most players on the team -- underperformed, and Nashville finished 30th in the NHL standings. It was also 31st in goals per game (2.59) and 27th in goals-against per game (3.34). The Predators did not make a splash in free agency this offseason, trading for defenseman Nicolas Hague and forward Erik Haula and signing defenseman Nick Perbix. The challenge will be putting last season behind them and gelling together as a team. Prior to last season, Nashville qualified for the postseason in nine of the previous 10.