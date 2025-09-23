Flames season preview: More offense needed for return to playoffs

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Calgary Flames.
Last season: 41-27-14; fourth in Pacific Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs
Coach: Ryan Huska (third season)
Biggest challenge
Scoring could be an issue for the Flames this season, and they will need production throughout the lineup to contend for a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Nazem Kadri had an NHL career-high 35 goals in 82 games last season, and he led the Flames with 67 points. Jonathan Huberdeau scored 28 goals in 81 games, more than his first two seasons in Calgary combined (27), and Matt Coronato had a breakout season with 24 goals in 77 games. But outside of those three forwards, however, goals were hard to come by; Calgary scored 220 goals last season, the fourth fewest in the League.