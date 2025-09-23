Flames season preview: More offense needed for return to playoffs

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Calgary Flames.

Last season: 41-27-14; fourth in Pacific Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Ryan Huska (third season)

Biggest challenge

Scoring could be an issue for the Flames this season, and they will need production throughout the lineup to contend for a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Nazem Kadri had an NHL career-high 35 goals in 82 games last season, and he led the Flames with 67 points. Jonathan Huberdeau scored 28 goals in 81 games, more than his first two seasons in Calgary combined (27), and Matt Coronato had a breakout season with 24 goals in 77 games. But outside of those three forwards, however, goals were hard to come by; Calgary scored 220 goals last season, the fourth fewest in the League.

CGY@LAK: Kadri breaks the ice with a wraparound shot

How they make playoffs

The Flames are going to need another outstanding season from goalie Dustin Wolf, who signed a seven-year, $52.5 million contract ($7.5 million average annual value) on Sept. 9. Wolf was second in voting for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, and a big reason Calgary was in contention for a playoff berth until the end of the season when it lost the regulation wins tiebreaker (32-31) to the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The pressure will be on Wolf to put together another strong season and keep Calgary in the playoff hunt. He is expected to get the bulk of the starts this season with former backup Dan Vladar signing with the Philadelphia Flyers as an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Most intriguing addition

Ivan Prosvetov signed a one-year, $950,000 contract July 1, and is expected to compete with Devin Cooley to back up Wolf this season. The 26-year-old was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, (No. 114) of the 2018 NHL Draft and has 13 games of NHL experience, but returned to his native Russia last season and was 20-16-2 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League. If Prosvetov can win the No. 2 job out of training camp and put up similar numbers with the Flames this season, he could take some pressure off Wolf.

Biggest potential surprise

Morgan Frost has the ability to make a big impact in his first full season with Calgary. Frost was acquired by the Flames in a trade with the Flyers on Jan. 31 and had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 32 games for Calgary last season. He is expected to be the third-line center and has the potential for a breakout season. The 26-year-old had an NHL career-high 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 81 games with Philadelphia in 2022-23.

CGY@SEA: Frost wrists it home and past Daccord to put the Flames on the board 1-0 in the 1st

Ready to contribute

Zayne Parekh had an impressive NHL debut last season, scoring a goal and playing 20:13 in Calgary's final regular-season game. The 19-year-old defenseman, who was selected by the Flames with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is a talented offensive defenseman who had 107 points (33 goals, 74 assists) in 61 regular-season games and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in five playoff games for Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League last season. He is expected to play full-time in the NHL this season.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Zayne Parekh, D: The rookie scored a midrange goal in his NHL debut, which was his only game last season, and joins a deep group of fantasy defensemen for Calgary, which also has MacKenzie Weegar and another proven point producer in Rasmus Andersson (NHL career-high 50 points in 2021-22). Parekh, who led OHL defensemen in goals and points (fifth among all players) last season for Saginaw, joins Wolf among NHL.com's top-40 keeper rankings and should be considered a fringe top-five rookie for this season. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Connor Zary

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Ivan Prosvetov

