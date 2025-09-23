Flames season preview: More offense needed for return to playoffs

How they make playoffs

The Flames are going to need another outstanding season from goalie Dustin Wolf, who signed a seven-year, $52.5 million contract ($7.5 million average annual value) on Sept. 9. Wolf was second in voting for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, and a big reason Calgary was in contention for a playoff berth until the end of the season when it lost the regulation wins tiebreaker (32-31) to the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The pressure will be on Wolf to put together another strong season and keep Calgary in the playoff hunt. He is expected to get the bulk of the starts this season with former backup Dan Vladar signing with the Philadelphia Flyers as an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Most intriguing addition

Ivan Prosvetov signed a one-year, $950,000 contract July 1, and is expected to compete with Devin Cooley to back up Wolf this season. The 26-year-old was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, (No. 114) of the 2018 NHL Draft and has 13 games of NHL experience, but returned to his native Russia last season and was 20-16-2 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League. If Prosvetov can win the No. 2 job out of training camp and put up similar numbers with the Flames this season, he could take some pressure off Wolf.

Biggest potential surprise

Morgan Frost has the ability to make a big impact in his first full season with Calgary. Frost was acquired by the Flames in a trade with the Flyers on Jan. 31 and had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 32 games for Calgary last season. He is expected to be the third-line center and has the potential for a breakout season. The 26-year-old had an NHL career-high 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) in 81 games with Philadelphia in 2022-23.