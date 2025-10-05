Canucks season preview: Foote, Pettersson key in bid to get back to playoffs

Most intriguing addition

Forward Evander Kane was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on June 25. It'll be interesting to see if Foote opts to keep Jake DeBrusk with Pettersson and Brock Boeser or puts Kane with Pettersson to help create more time and space for the latter to rekindle some magic. Kane is big (6-foot-2, 218 pounds), feisty, and can create matchup problems for the opposition when at his best. The 34-year-old missed the 2024-25 season recovering from surgeries to repair a sports hernia and knee injury, but had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Oilers. He has scored 30 goals twice in his 15 NHL seasons and had 24 goals for Edmonton in 2023-24.

Biggest potential surprise

Defenseman Tom Willander had a good training camp, showcasing his elite skating and ability in transition. If Vancouver decides to open the season with eight defensemen, his chances of gaining a lineup spot will increase. The 20-year-old has shown patience and poise on the back end after playing two seasons at Boston University, but still needs to adapt to the pro game. The No. 11 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Willander had 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) and 57 blocked shots in 39 games as a sophomore and was plus-45 over two seasons with BU. He’s considered an outstanding two-way defenseman and was a two-time New England Division I All-Star.

Ready to contribute

The other Elias Pettersson, a defenseman, joined the Canucks in late January and impressed with his tough, physical brand of hockey. Selected in the third round (No. 80) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the left-handed shot had three points (one goal), 39 hits and averaged 12:49 of ice time in 28 regular-season games. Pettersson (6-2, 185) is expected to contribute from Day 1 this season, perhaps on the third pair, after adjusting quickly to a faster pace and higher intensity last season with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

DeBrusk, F: In his first season with Vancouver, DeBrusk led the Canucks with an NHL career-high 28 goals and was tied for fifth in the League with 14 power-play goals; he had scored a total of 13 power-play goals in his previous four seasons with the Boston Bruins. DeBrusk, who also brings strong hits coverage (at least 85 in each of the past three seasons), could reach an even higher gear if he sticks on the top line at even strength with Pettersson and Boeser. Per NHL EDGE stats, DeBrusk ranked among the League leaders in high-danger goals (24; tied for fourth) and high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile among forwards) last season. -- Troy Perlowitz