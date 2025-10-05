Canucks season preview: Foote, Pettersson key in bid to get back to playoffs

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Vancouver Canucks.
Last season: 38-30-14, fifth in Pacific Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs
Coach: Adam Foote (first season)
Biggest challenge
Foote needs to assert himself from the outset and rebuild some chemistry after last season. Additionally, it's imperative for top center Elias Pettersson to return to form; he had 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games last season, well below the NHL career-high of 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) he had in 80 games in 2022-23. Pettersson will need to play to his strengths, which involves confidently creating offense from around the net. The 26-year-old was too easily pushed off the puck last season.
How they make playoffs
Goalie Thatcher Demko needs to get through an entire season without any health issues. The 29-year-old, who signed a three-year, $25.5 million deal on July 1 that starts in 2026-27, hasn't experienced an injury-free season since becoming the starter four seasons ago. Backup goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract on Feb. 21, so the hope is that combination not only gives the Canucks top-end goaltending for the next four seasons, but that more rest helps Demko make it through a full campaign; he played 23 games in 2024-25, which was interrupted twice by injuries.