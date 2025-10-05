Canucks season preview: Foote, Pettersson key in bid to get back to playoffs

Seek healthy seasons from Demko, Kane; DeBrusk could impress on top line

Canucks 202526 season preview Foote

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Vancouver Canucks.

Last season: 38-30-14, fifth in Pacific Division; missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Adam Foote (first season)

Biggest challenge

Foote needs to assert himself from the outset and rebuild some chemistry after last season. Additionally, it's imperative for top center Elias Pettersson to return to form; he had 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games last season, well below the NHL career-high of 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) he had in 80 games in 2022-23. Pettersson will need to play to his strengths, which involves confidently creating offense from around the net. The 26-year-old was too easily pushed off the puck last season.

How they make playoffs

Goalie Thatcher Demko needs to get through an entire season without any health issues. The 29-year-old, who signed a three-year, $25.5 million deal on July 1 that starts in 2026-27, hasn't experienced an injury-free season since becoming the starter four seasons ago. Backup goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract on Feb. 21, so the hope is that combination not only gives the Canucks top-end goaltending for the next four seasons, but that more rest helps Demko make it through a full campaign; he played 23 games in 2024-25, which was interrupted twice by injuries.

VAN@NYI: Demko robs Horvat early in the 1st

Most intriguing addition

Forward Evander Kane was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on June 25. It'll be interesting to see if Foote opts to keep Jake DeBrusk with Pettersson and Brock Boeser or puts Kane with Pettersson to help create more time and space for the latter to rekindle some magic. Kane is big (6-foot-2, 218 pounds), feisty, and can create matchup problems for the opposition when at his best. The 34-year-old missed the 2024-25 season recovering from surgeries to repair a sports hernia and knee injury, but had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Oilers. He has scored 30 goals twice in his 15 NHL seasons and had 24 goals for Edmonton in 2023-24.

Biggest potential surprise

Defenseman Tom Willander had a good training camp, showcasing his elite skating and ability in transition. If Vancouver decides to open the season with eight defensemen, his chances of gaining a lineup spot will increase. The 20-year-old has shown patience and poise on the back end after playing two seasons at Boston University, but still needs to adapt to the pro game. The No. 11 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Willander had 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) and 57 blocked shots in 39 games as a sophomore and was plus-45 over two seasons with BU. He’s considered an outstanding two-way defenseman and was a two-time New England Division I All-Star.

Ready to contribute

The other Elias Pettersson, a defenseman, joined the Canucks in late January and impressed with his tough, physical brand of hockey. Selected in the third round (No. 80) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the left-handed shot had three points (one goal), 39 hits and averaged 12:49 of ice time in 28 regular-season games. Pettersson (6-2, 185) is expected to contribute from Day 1 this season, perhaps on the third pair, after adjusting quickly to a faster pace and higher intensity last season with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

DeBrusk, F: In his first season with Vancouver, DeBrusk led the Canucks with an NHL career-high 28 goals and was tied for fifth in the League with 14 power-play goals; he had scored a total of 13 power-play goals in his previous four seasons with the Boston Bruins. DeBrusk, who also brings strong hits coverage (at least 85 in each of the past three seasons), could reach an even higher gear if he sticks on the top line at even strength with Pettersson and Boeser. Per NHL EDGE stats, DeBrusk ranked among the League leaders in high-danger goals (24; tied for fourth) and high-danger shots on goal (88; 97th percentile among forwards) last season. -- Troy Perlowitz

SJS@VAN: DeBrusk cleans up in front to win it in overtime

Projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Elias Pettersson

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

