Blues season preview: Seek to overcome loss of Krug, increase scoring

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the St. Louis Blues.

Coach: Drew Bannister (second season)

Last season: 43-33-6, fifth place in Central Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Going on without Krug

Torey Krug is out for the season after having surgery to repair a pre-arthritic condition in his left ankle on Tuesday. With the loss of the 33-year-old defenseman, who had 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) in 77 games and averaged 21:58 of ice time per game last season, the Blues will be looking to others. That includes offseason signings Ryan Suter and Pierre-Olivier Joseph, and Philip Broberg, who signed an offer sheet the Edmonton Oilers did not match. It was devastating news regarding Krug, whose career is now in question, but St. Louis has to figure out other solutions for now.

2. Increasing scoring

The Blues were tied for 24th in the NHL in scoring last season, averaging 2.85 goals per game, and were tied for 23rd on the power play (18 percent). St. Louis needs more from its offense, including from some players whose numbers decreased last season. Forward Jordan Kyrou had 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) in 82 games last season after having 73 points (37 goals, 36 assists) in 79 games in 2022-23. Forward Brayden Schenn had 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games after recording 65 points (21 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23. That’s a small sample size, but the Blues ultimately need more from everyone.

3. Neighbours’ next step

The forward was a big bright spot last season for the Blues, finishing with 38 points (27 goals, 11 assists) in 77 games. The 22-year-old, who has played left and right wing, went from being on the fourth line early in the season to playing on the top line in April. Whether he starts this season on the top or second line remains to be seen. Neighbours’ rookie season was a great sign for St. Louis, which will be looking for him to improve off those levels.