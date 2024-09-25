Blues season preview: Seek to overcome loss of Krug, increase scoring

Forward Holloway, defensemen Suter, Joseph, Broberg added to support playoff push

blues_092024

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the St. Louis Blues.

Coach: Drew Bannister (second season)

Last season: 43-33-6, fifth place in Central Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Going on without Krug

Torey Krug is out for the season after having surgery to repair a pre-arthritic condition in his left ankle on Tuesday. With the loss of the 33-year-old defenseman, who had 39 points (four goals, 35 assists) in 77 games and averaged 21:58 of ice time per game last season, the Blues will be looking to others. That includes offseason signings Ryan Suter and Pierre-Olivier Joseph, and Philip Broberg, who signed an offer sheet the Edmonton Oilers did not match. It was devastating news regarding Krug, whose career is now in question, but St. Louis has to figure out other solutions for now.

2. Increasing scoring

The Blues were tied for 24th in the NHL in scoring last season, averaging 2.85 goals per game, and were tied for 23rd on the power play (18 percent). St. Louis needs more from its offense, including from some players whose numbers decreased last season. Forward Jordan Kyrou had 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) in 82 games last season after having 73 points (37 goals, 36 assists) in 79 games in 2022-23. Forward Brayden Schenn had 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games after recording 65 points (21 goals, 44 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23. That’s a small sample size, but the Blues ultimately need more from everyone.

3. Neighbours’ next step

The forward was a big bright spot last season for the Blues, finishing with 38 points (27 goals, 11 assists) in 77 games. The 22-year-old, who has played left and right wing, went from being on the fourth line early in the season to playing on the top line in April. Whether he starts this season on the top or second line remains to be seen. Neighbours’ rookie season was a great sign for St. Louis, which will be looking for him to improve off those levels.

CGY@STL: Neighbours scores a goal while falling to the ice

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

General manager Doug Armstrong said last week that 19-year-old center Dalibor Dvorsky will have the chance to break into the Blues’ lineup. Also vying for a roster spot will be 21-year-old center Zack Bolduc, who made his NHL debut in February and had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 25 games last season.

Most intriguing addition

Let’s go with addition(s) here with Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway, who each signed an offer sheet the Oilers didn’t match. Broberg, 23, had two assists in 12 regular-season games and three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Edmonton last season. Holloway, 23, had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 38 regular-season games and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 25 playoff games with the Oilers. Each should get a bigger opportunity in St. Louis.

Biggest potential surprise

We go back to Dvorsky on this one. He adjusted to the North American game playing for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League last season, and was third on the team in scoring with 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 games. He’ll play in some preseason games with veterans and will get a long look during training camp. The rest is up to him.

Ready to contribute

Matthew Kessel got about half a season with the Blues in 2023-24 and should be a steadier part of the roster this season. The 24-year-old defenseman had seven points (one goal, six assists) in 39 games and again, with Krug gone this season, Kessel is another who will be counted on to step up his game.

Fantasy sleeper

Holloway, F (average draft position: 178.0) -- He has played mostly a bottom-six role through his first 89 NHL games but flashed his potential with a three-point game (two goals, one assist) when Edmonton was facing elimination against the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Holloway has a much better chance of earning a full-time, top-six role after joining St. Louis and, along with Broberg (undrafted on average in fantasy), is a deep sleeper candidate. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Radek Faksa -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Season Previews

Rangers season preview: Shesterkin to shore up another run at Stanley Cup

Predators season preview: Arrival of Stamkos, Marchessault can spark deep playoff run

Islanders season preview: Counting on healthy Sorokin, fast start

Devils season preview: Markstrom, Dillon, Pesce additions could spark playoff push

Wild season preview: Goalie split, scoring depth keys for return to playoffs

Canadiens season preview: Slafkovsky aiming to break out in 3rd NHL season

Kings season preview: Hiller impact, improved goaltending keys to success

Oilers season preview: Returning core motivated to finish job, win Cup

Panthers season preview: Quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions begins

Red Wings season preview: Tarasenko, Talbot added hoping to end playoff drought

Stars season preview: Stankoven, Johnston have Dallas eyeing chance at Stanley Cup

Blue Jackets season preview: Evason takes over, seeks to develop young core

Avalanche season preview: MacKinnon could be rejoined by Landeskog

Blackhawks season preview: Veterans look to support Bedard in playoff push

Hurricanes season preview: Gostisbehere, Walker bring new look on defense

Sabres season preview: Ruff returns, aims to help end playoff drought

Flames season preview: Huberdeau needs to bounce back

Ducks season preview: Gauthier, Carlsson seek to add scoring boost