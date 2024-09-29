The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Vancouver Canucks.
Canucks season preview: Demko's health, DeBrusk addition keys to playoff return
Seek more production from Norris winner Hughes, forward Miller
© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Derek Leung/Getty Images
Coach: Rick Tocchet (third season)
Last season: 50-23-9; first in Pacific Division, lost in second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
3 KEYS
1. Demko's health
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko sustained a knee injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators and his status for the start of the season remains uncertain. A 2024 Vezina Trophy finalist, Demko was 35-14-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 51 games. The 28-year-old was a major reason for Vancouver's success in the regular season and will be relied on again when he is healthy enough to play. How he recovers from the injury and manages it throughout the season will have a big impact on the Canucks.
2. Captain Quinn
Quinn Hughes will look to build on an outstanding season, winning the Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL. He led his position with 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games and had 10 assists in 13 playoff games. The No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft is key to another successful season. If Hughes can have offensive numbers similar to last season, Vancouver should again challenge for the top spot in the Pacific Division. "I played with Quinn, and he's a special player," Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek said at the NHL European Players Media Tour. "I think we worked together really well, and it was a lot of fun. He does everything well. His edges are good and he's a smart player."
3. Miller time
J.T. Miller had 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) in 81 games last season, breaking the 100-point plateau for the first time in his 12 NHL seasons. The center is looking to have another strong season. Miller led the Canucks in scoring and is expected to be their offensive catalyst again, along with Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson. Vancouver is going to need another productive season from the 31-year-old.
ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Nils Aman has an opportunity to earn a roster spot out of training camp this season as possibly a 13th forward after playing the past two seasons for Abbotsford in the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old center had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 43 games for Vancouver and 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 15 games with Abbotsford. Aman has the potential to be an effective checking forward in a bottom-six role.
Most intriguing addition
Jake DeBrusk signed a seven-year, $38.5-million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) July 1. The 27-year-old forward played the previous seven seasons with the Boston Bruins and had 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 80 games last season. He is expected to give Vancouver secondary scoring behind Miller, Pettersson, Boeser and Conor Garland.
Biggest potential surprise
Goalie Arturs Silovs was impressive in relief during the playoffs last season. With Demko and backup Casey DeSmith both injured, Silovs started against the Predators in the first round and Edmonton Oilers in the second round. He'll be the Canucks' backup this season, but with Demko's injury status uncertain, he could be relied on heavily and has an opportunity to build on his strong showing in the playoffs.
Ready to contribute
Vincent Desharnais broke through as an NHL regular last season with the Oilers (11 points; one goal, 10 assists, plus-3 in 78 games) and signed a two-year contract ($2 million AAV) as an unrestricted free agent July 1. Desharnais is a 6-foot-7, 226-pound shutdown defenseman who will add a physical element to the blue line.
Fantasy sleeper
Silovs, G (average draft position: 163.1) -- The injury concern surrounding Demko could help Silovs build on the momentum from last postseason. He was 5-5 with one shutout in 10 games and helped the Canucks to Game 7 of the second round while filling in for an injured Demko and DeSmith (now with the Dallas Stars). Silovs is a fantasy breakout candidate and a must-handcuff goalie if you select Demko in the early rounds (ADP: 53.7). -- Pete Jensen
PROJECTED LINEUP
Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Daniel Sprong
Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Arturs Silovs
Injured: Tucker Poolman (concussion)