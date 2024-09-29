Canucks season preview: Demko's health, DeBrusk addition keys to playoff return

Seek more production from Norris winner Hughes, forward Miller

VAN 2024-25 season preview split with JDB

© Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Derek Leung/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Vancouver Canucks.

Coach: Rick Tocchet (third season)

Last season: 50-23-9; first in Pacific Division, lost in second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Demko's health

Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko sustained a knee injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators and his status for the start of the season remains uncertain. A 2024 Vezina Trophy finalist, Demko was 35-14-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 51 games. The 28-year-old was a major reason for Vancouver's success in the regular season and will be relied on again when he is healthy enough to play. How he recovers from the injury and manages it throughout the season will have a big impact on the Canucks.

2. Captain Quinn

Quinn Hughes will look to build on an outstanding season, winning the Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL. He led his position with 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games and had 10 assists in 13 playoff games. The No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft is key to another successful season. If Hughes can have offensive numbers similar to last season, Vancouver should again challenge for the top spot in the Pacific Division. "I played with Quinn, and he's a special player," Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek said at the NHL European Players Media Tour. "I think we worked together really well, and it was a lot of fun. He does everything well. His edges are good and he's a smart player."

3. Miller time

J.T. Miller had 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) in 81 games last season, breaking the 100-point plateau for the first time in his 12 NHL seasons. The center is looking to have another strong season. Miller led the Canucks in scoring and is expected to be their offensive catalyst again, along with Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson. Vancouver is going to need another productive season from the 31-year-old.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Nils Aman has an opportunity to earn a roster spot out of training camp this season as possibly a 13th forward after playing the past two seasons for Abbotsford in the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old center had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 43 games for Vancouver and 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 15 games with Abbotsford. Aman has the potential to be an effective checking forward in a bottom-six role.

Most intriguing addition

Jake DeBrusk signed a seven-year, $38.5-million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) July 1. The 27-year-old forward played the previous seven seasons with the Boston Bruins and had 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 80 games last season. He is expected to give Vancouver secondary scoring behind Miller, Pettersson, Boeser and Conor Garland.

Biggest potential surprise

Goalie Arturs Silovs was impressive in relief during the playoffs last season. With Demko and backup Casey DeSmith both injured, Silovs started against the Predators in the first round and Edmonton Oilers in the second round. He'll be the Canucks' backup this season, but with Demko's injury status uncertain, he could be relied on heavily and has an opportunity to build on his strong showing in the playoffs.

Ready to contribute

Vincent Desharnais broke through as an NHL regular last season with the Oilers (11 points; one goal, 10 assists, plus-3 in 78 games) and signed a two-year contract ($2 million AAV) as an unrestricted free agent July 1. Desharnais is a 6-foot-7, 226-pound shutdown defenseman who will add a physical element to the blue line.

Fantasy sleeper

Silovs, G (average draft position: 163.1) -- The injury concern surrounding Demko could help Silovs build on the momentum from last postseason. He was 5-5 with one shutout in 10 games and helped the Canucks to Game 7 of the second round while filling in for an injured Demko and DeSmith (now with the Dallas Stars). Silovs is a fantasy breakout candidate and a must-handcuff goalie if you select Demko in the early rounds (ADP: 53.7). -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Daniel Sprong

Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Arturs Silovs

Injured: Tucker Poolman (concussion)

Season Previews

Lightning season preview: Entering new era with Guentzel

Utah season preview: Talented, young roster eyes playoffs in 1st NHL season

Penguins season preview: Crosby leads veteran core with hopes of playoff return

Kraken season preview: Arrival of Stephenson, Montour should rejuvenate offense

Flyers season preview: Michkov to make much-anticipated NHL debut

Senators season preview: Ullmark key to push for postseason return 

Sharks season preview: Celebrini, Smith lead talented youth movement

Rangers season preview: Shesterkin to shore up another run at Stanley Cup

Blues season preview: Seek to overcome loss of Krug, increase scoring

Predators season preview: Arrival of Stamkos, Marchessault can spark deep playoff run

Islanders season preview: Counting on healthy Sorokin, fast start

Wild season preview: Goalie split, scoring depth keys for return to playoffs

Devils season preview: Markstrom, Dillon, Pesce additions could spark playoff push

Canadiens season preview: Slafkovsky aiming to break out in 3rd NHL season

Kings season preview: Hiller impact, improved goaltending keys to success

Oilers season preview: Returning core motivated to finish job, win Cup

Panthers season preview: Quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions begins

Red Wings season preview: Tarasenko, Talbot added hoping to end playoff drought