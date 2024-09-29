Canucks season preview: Demko's health, DeBrusk addition keys to playoff return

3 KEYS

1. Demko's health

Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko sustained a knee injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators and his status for the start of the season remains uncertain. A 2024 Vezina Trophy finalist, Demko was 35-14-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 51 games. The 28-year-old was a major reason for Vancouver's success in the regular season and will be relied on again when he is healthy enough to play. How he recovers from the injury and manages it throughout the season will have a big impact on the Canucks.

2. Captain Quinn

Quinn Hughes will look to build on an outstanding season, winning the Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL. He led his position with 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games and had 10 assists in 13 playoff games. The No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft is key to another successful season. If Hughes can have offensive numbers similar to last season, Vancouver should again challenge for the top spot in the Pacific Division. "I played with Quinn, and he's a special player," Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek said at the NHL European Players Media Tour. "I think we worked together really well, and it was a lot of fun. He does everything well. His edges are good and he's a smart player."

3. Miller time

J.T. Miller had 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) in 81 games last season, breaking the 100-point plateau for the first time in his 12 NHL seasons. The center is looking to have another strong season. Miller led the Canucks in scoring and is expected to be their offensive catalyst again, along with Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson. Vancouver is going to need another productive season from the 31-year-old.