Lumley holds record for goalies that will stand forever in NHL history

NHL Social is celebrating the goaltending position this week, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, reveling in the uniqueness and artistry of the puck-stoppers behind the masks. In that spirit, here is a look by NHL.com’s Dave Stubbs at Harry “Apple Cheeks” Lumley, who will forever hold the record as the League’s youngest goalie.

There are 44 goalies enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, from Tom Barrasso through Roy “Shrimp” Worters by the alphabet.

Naturally, there are some great nicknames on the list: China Wall, Mr. Zero, Turk, Tony O, Mr. Goalie, Dominator, Hap, Jake the Snake, Tiny, Rat, Gump and the Chicoutimi Cucumber among them.

And then there is Harry “Apple Cheeks” Lumley, so tabbed in the 1940s by a Toronto sportswriter for the goalie’s rosy complexion flushed pink by the cold of outdoors and the chill of frosty arenas.

All 43 honored NHL goalies and Kim St. Pierre, an enshrined pioneer of the women’s game, have rich histories, quirky stories and fascinating roads to hockey immortality.

Lumley, a 1950 Stanley Cup champion with the Detroit Red Wings and 1954 Vezina Trophy winner with the Toronto Maple Leafs, is no exception.