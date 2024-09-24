Predators season preview: Arrival of Stamkos, Marchessault can spark deep playoff run

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.

Coach: Andrew Brunette (second season)

Last season: 47-30-5; fourth place in Central Division, lost in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Making sure all the new parts fit

The Predators were among the biggest spenders during the offseason, signing forwards Steven Stamkos (four years, $8 million average annual value) and Jonathan Marchessault (five years, $5.5 million AAV), and defenseman Brady Skjei (seven years, $7 million AAV). Now it's up to Brunette and his staff to determine how the new players fit into the existing core. The top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist were on the ice for 86 goals last season, second in the NHL, so it's likely they'll stay intact. Putting Stamkos and Marchessault on the second line, with center Tommy Novak between them, could be one option. Or Stamkos and Marchessault could be separated to add depth to an offense that was 10th in scoring last season at 3.24 goals per game but averaged only 2.00 goals in six games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Skjei likely will slot onto the left side of the top defense pair alongside Roman Josi.

2. Cut down shots against

Juuse Saros has faced the most shots in the NHL two straight seasons and has been in the top three in three straight. He's faced an NHL-high 6,051 shots during that span, but his .915 save percentage is seventh among goalies to play at least 100 games. At 29 he's still in his prime, and that's one of the reasons the Predators signed him to an eight-year, $61.92 million contract ($7.74 million AAV) on July 1. But to get full value from their goalie for the life of his contract, finding a way to be tighter defensively and cut down on the shots against and scoring chances allowed needs to be a focus.

3. Smoother trip

It was a roller coaster season for Nashville, which began by losing 10 of its first 15 games (5-10-0). The Predators rebounded to go 14-4-0 in their next 18 but went 8-11-2 in 21 games between Christmas and the All-Star break. They finished on a high, going 20-5-3 in their final 28 games, including an 18-game point streak (16-0-2) from Feb. 17-March 26, which allowed them to reach the postseason as the first wild card in the Western Conference. Some of the issues, especially early in the season, could be attributed to learning Brunette's new systems. But avoiding the extreme ups and downs certainly would help in pushing up the standings in what should be a very competitive Central Division.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Zachary L'Heureux and Joakim Kemell could be ready for NHL duty after each had strong rookie seasons with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. L'Heureux, 21, was second for Milwaukee with 48 points (19 goals, 29 points) in 66 regular-season games, then tied for the lead in the Calder Cup Playoffs with 10 goals in 15 games to help Milwaukee reach the Western Conference Finals. Discipline, though, could be an issue; he was second in the AHL with 192 penalty minutes, was suspended twice and led the playoffs with 62 penalty minutes. Kemell, 20, had 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) in 67 regular-season games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 playoff games. Finding top-nine spots for two rookies on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations could be tough, especially with the additions of Stamkos and Marchessault, but each will have a chance to play his way onto the roster during training camp.

Most intriguing addition

Stamkos' signing drew the majority of the offseason attention because of his departure from the Tampa Bay Lightning after 16 seasons, but Marchessault's arrival could be just as impactful. He's scored at least 20 goals in seven of the past eight seasons, including an NHL career-best 42 in 82 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. Twenty-five of those goals came at 5-on-5, which could be important for a team that was 17th in 5-on-5 goals last season (168), the second fewest of the eight Western Conference teams to reach the postseason (Los Angeles Kings, 166).

Biggest potential surprise

Fedor Svechkov is another forward prospect who could push for NHL time this season. The 21-year-old came to North America last season from his native Russia and had 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 57 regular-season AHL games and was second for Milwaukee during the playoffs with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 15 games. A natural center, he could compete with Novak for the second-line spot if Stamkos stays on the wing. Svechkov is best suited for a top-six role, so if that's not an option in Nashville, the best choice could be to have him develop in the AHL.

Ready to contribute

Spencer Stastney should be ready for a full-time NHL spot after being recalled three times from the AHL last season. The 24-year-old defenseman had four points (two goals, two assists) and was plus-9 in 20 NHL games, and the Predators were 13-6-1 when he was in the lineup. The left-handed shot found a fit on the third pair with Luke Schenn last season and will compete for ice time with Dante Fabbro during training camp.

Fantasy sleeper

Novak, F -- Novak has back-to-back 40-point seasons, including 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 51 games with the Predators in 2022-23. He could be set for a breakout season if he plays on their second line with Stamkos and Marchessault. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski -- Colton Sissons -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Juuso Parssinen

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood