Brossoit has knee surgery, could miss start of season for Blackhawks

Goalie expected to need 5-7 weeks to recover

bross_082824

© Rich Graessle/NHLI Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Laurent Brossoit could miss the start of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks after the goalie had surgery on the meniscus in his right knee Tuesday.

Brossoit is expected to need 5-7 weeks to recover; Chicago opens the season against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Oct. 8.

The 31-year-old had signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million average annual value) with the Blackhawks on July 1, and was expected to split time this season with Petr Mrazek.

Brossoit was 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 games (22 starts) with the Winnipeg Jets last season.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Brossoit is 64-46-13 with a 2.64 GAA, .911 save percentage and six shutouts in 140 games (118 starts) with the Jets, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. He's also 5-2 with a 3.13 GAA and .890 save percentage in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games (eight starts), and won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections

Fantasy hockey forward point projections

Fantasy hockey defenseman point projections

McGroarty looks to leave 'an impression' on Penguins at camp

McGroarty traded to Penguins by Jets for Yager

Top young defensemen entering this season debated by NHL.com

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast: Offseason moves

Tennis coach Cervara grows NHL hat collection at US Open

Summer with Stanley blog

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Top prospects for Utah Hockey Club

Inside look at Utah Hockey Club

3 questions facing Utah Hockey Club

Sawchuk, Bobrovsky among best goalies from Original Six, today

State Your Case: Brodeur, Roy or Hasek for best goalie of modern era

NHL EDGE stats for Utah Hockey Club

Mailbag: Utah's playoff hopes, Stone's health, next contract for Draisaitl

Utah Hockey Club fantasy projections for 2024-25