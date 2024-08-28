Brossoit has knee surgery, could miss start of season for Blackhawks

Laurent Brossoit could miss the start of the season for the Chicago Blackhawks after the goalie had surgery on the meniscus in his right knee Tuesday.

Brossoit is expected to need 5-7 weeks to recover; Chicago opens the season against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on Oct. 8.

The 31-year-old had signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million average annual value) with the Blackhawks on July 1, and was expected to split time this season with Petr Mrazek.

Brossoit was 15-5-2 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and three shutouts in 23 games (22 starts) with the Winnipeg Jets last season.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Brossoit is 64-46-13 with a 2.64 GAA, .911 save percentage and six shutouts in 140 games (118 starts) with the Jets, Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. He's also 5-2 with a 3.13 GAA and .890 save percentage in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games (eight starts), and won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.