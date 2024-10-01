Capitals season preview: Dubois expected to boost offense

3 KEYS

1. Pierre-Luc Dubois

The Capitals took a risk by acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19 with the hope that the 26-year-old can be the No. 1 center they need. Dubois had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games last season, but had an NHL career-high 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 73 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2022-23 and 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists) in 81 games in 2021-22.

If Dubois can resume his trajectory from his final two seasons with the Jets and help drive the Capitals’ offense, they gladly will pay off the seven remaining seasons on his eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value).

“There’s risk in moving anywhere, picking a player or signing a player to a contract,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “But we’re confident or feel like we can help a player that has potential to be one of those players that are really, really difficult to acquire, especially in our situation that we’re hoping not to have to draft in the top three.”