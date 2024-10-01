The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With the preseason underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, Washington Capitals.
Capitals season preview: Dubois expected to boost offense
Additions of Chychrun, Mangiapane also among keys for Washington
Coach: Spencer Carbery (second season)
Last season: 40-31-11; fourth place in Metropolitan Division, lost in Eastern Conference First Round
3 KEYS
1. Pierre-Luc Dubois
The Capitals took a risk by acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings for goalie Darcy Kuemper on June 19 with the hope that the 26-year-old can be the No. 1 center they need. Dubois had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games last season, but had an NHL career-high 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 73 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2022-23 and 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists) in 81 games in 2021-22.
If Dubois can resume his trajectory from his final two seasons with the Jets and help drive the Capitals’ offense, they gladly will pay off the seven remaining seasons on his eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value).
“There’s risk in moving anywhere, picking a player or signing a player to a contract,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “But we’re confident or feel like we can help a player that has potential to be one of those players that are really, really difficult to acquire, especially in our situation that we’re hoping not to have to draft in the top three.”
2. Fitting in new players
Dubois was one of seven players Washington added in the offseason, including trades for forward Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames), defenseman Jakob Chychrun (Ottawa Senators) and goalie Logan Thompson (Vegas Golden Knights) and signing defenseman Matt Roy (six-year, $34.5 million contract) and forwards Brandon Duhaime (two years, $3.7 million) and Taylor Raddysh (one year, $1 million). Getting those players comfortable and integrated quickly into their system will be important for the Capitals to get off to a good start.
3. Generating more offense
The Capitals were 28th in the NHL in scoring 2.63 goals per game last season and 30th in averaging 26.5 shots on goal per game. They’re hoping their offseason additions will help them produce more than that this season and take some of the opponent’s defensive attention off Alex Ovechkin, who led them with 31 goals last season. Dubois and Mangiapane, who scored 14 goals last season but had an NHL career-high 35 in 2021-22, potentially could give them a boost in that area.
Having a stronger supporting cast around him should also benefit Ovechkin, who enters his 20th NHL season second with 853 goals, 42 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s League record of 894.
ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Most of the roster appears set, but the Capitals have a host of forwards competing for one or two spots. Among them is Jakub Vrana, a 2018 Stanley Cup winner with Washington who is trying to revive his career on a professional tryout agreement; Ivan Miroshnichenko, a first-round pick (No. 20) in the 2022 NHL Draft; and Andrew Cristall, a second-round pick (No. 40) in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Most intriguing addition
A strong skater with size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and offensive skill, Chychrun could add some much-needed scoring from the defense. Washington was 31st in the NHL with 20 goals from defensemen last season. Chychrun scored 14 goals and matched his NHL career-high with 41 points with Ottawa last season. He’s expected to begin the season playing on a pair with John Carlson, who led Capitals defensemen with 10 goals, 42 assists and 52 points last season.
Biggest potential surprise
Miroshnichenko appeared destined to begin this season with Hershey of the American Hockey League so he could play regularly in an offensive role. But the 20-year-old might play his way into the Capitals lineup with a strong training camp. Miroshnichenko had a solid first season in North America last season, with six points (two goals, four assists) in 21 NHL regular-season games and dressing for one playoff game (no points) with Washington. He also had 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 48 AHL regular-season games and 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 20 playoff games to help Hershey win its second consecutive Calder Cup.
Ready to contribute
Hendrix Lapierre was an important contributor down the stretch to help the Capitals qualify for the playoffs last season and had 22 points (eight goals, 14 points) in 51 NHL regular-season games across multiple call-ups from the AHL. The 22-year-old also had two points (one goal, one assist) in four NHL playoff games before returning to Hershey and getting 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 20 postseason games to win the Jack Butterfield Trophy as most valuable player of the AHL playoffs.
Fantasy sleeper
Chychrun (average draft position: 140.4) – He tied his NHL career high with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) last season with the Senators and played more than 70 games (82) for the first time in his eight NHL seasons. Per NHL EDGE stats, he ranked fourth among defensemen in midrange goals (eight) last season. With three double-digit goal seasons in the NHL, Chychrun has a high fantasy ceiling in the scope of his position, especially if he plays on the Capitals’ top pair with John Carlson. -- Pete Jensen
Projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Andrew Mangiapane
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carslon
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson