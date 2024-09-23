Wild season preview: Goalie split, scoring depth keys for return to playoffs

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Of the 12 forwards who likely will be in the opening night lineup, 10 played for Minnesota last season. Only Yakov Trenin (signed), and Jakub Lauko (acquired via trade with Boston Bruins) will be new. Gaudreau played 67 games last season but could compete with Liam Ohgren for the final spot. Ohgren, 20, had two points (one goal, one assist) in four games for the Wild after he had 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 26 games with Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League. On defense, Jon Merrill, who played 65 games for Minnesota last season, could be the odd man out.

Most intriguing addition

Marat Khusnutdinov played 16 games after signing his entry-level contract with Minnesota on Feb. 28. The 22-year-old had four points (one goal, three assists) and is expected to be an important piece of the offense in his first full NHL season. It would not be surprising if he works his way up the lineup. The Wild hope he can be another goal-scoring threat.

Biggest potential surprise

Trenin is slated for a bottom-six role after he had 17 points (12 goals, five assists) in 76 games for the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators last season. His NHL career high in goals is 17, set in 2021-22, and his career high in points is 24, done twice. It is not out of the question that he works his way up the lineup and becomes a 20-goal scorer for the first time.

Ready to contribute

Wallstedt played his first three NHL games last season. He allowed seven goals on 34 shots in his debut, a 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Jan. 10, but rebounded in his next two starts in the last week of the season by giving up two goals in two games, including a 24-save shutout in a 4-0 win against the Blackhawks on April 7. The 21-year-old has played 83 games in the American Hockey League the past two seasons and will likely play in the NHL this season, even if he doesn't make the opening night roster.

Fantasy sleeper

Wallstedt, G -- He played 45 games with Iowa of the AHL last season and was 22-19-4 with a .910 save percentage. Wallstedt's fantasy potential is dependent on how much playing time he gets with the Wild but is worth monitoring. -- Anna Dua