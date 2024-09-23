The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Minnesota Wild.
Wild season preview: Goalie split, scoring depth keys for return to playoffs
Top prospect Wallstedt could push Fleury, Gustavsson in net
© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images / Sam Hodde/Getty Images
Coach: John Hynes (second season)
Last season: 39-34-9; sixth in Central Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs
3 KEYS
1. Goaltending split
Last season, Marc-Andre Fleury started 36 games and Filip Gustavsson 43. Over the past two seasons, Fleury has started 81 and Gustavsson 80 and their numbers are very similar; Fleury has 41 wins, a 2.91 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and four shutouts and Gustavsson has 42 wins with a 2.60 GAA, .914 save percentage and six shutouts. Fleury, who turns 40 on Nov. 28, has said this will be his last NHL season, meaning the Wild could carry three goalies and see what they have in top prospect Jesper Wallstedt.
2. Scoring depth
The Wild finished 21st in the NHL last season scoring 3.02 goals per game and were 23rd in 2022-23 (2.91). Though five of their forwards scored at least 20 goals (Kirill Kaprizov, 46; Joel Eriksson Ek, 30; Matt Boldy, 29; Ryan Hartman, 21; Marco Rossi, 21), they got limited production from the bottom six. Frederick Gaudreau (five goals in 67 games), Marcus Johansson (11 goals in 78 games) and Marcus Foligno (10 goals in 55 games) will be counted on to bounce back after poor offensive seasons.
3. Fast start to season, in games
The Wild began 2023-24 with five wins in their first 19 games (5-10-4) before Hynes replaced Dean Evason. Although they went 34-24-5 after the change, the ground was too much to make up in the wild-card race. Minnesota begins the season with seven of its first nine games on the road and a good start will be critical. The Wild also need to do a better job when trailing; their nine wins after allowing the game's opening goal last season was tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for fourth worst in the NHL.
ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Of the 12 forwards who likely will be in the opening night lineup, 10 played for Minnesota last season. Only Yakov Trenin (signed), and Jakub Lauko (acquired via trade with Boston Bruins) will be new. Gaudreau played 67 games last season but could compete with Liam Ohgren for the final spot. Ohgren, 20, had two points (one goal, one assist) in four games for the Wild after he had 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 26 games with Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League. On defense, Jon Merrill, who played 65 games for Minnesota last season, could be the odd man out.
Most intriguing addition
Marat Khusnutdinov played 16 games after signing his entry-level contract with Minnesota on Feb. 28. The 22-year-old had four points (one goal, three assists) and is expected to be an important piece of the offense in his first full NHL season. It would not be surprising if he works his way up the lineup. The Wild hope he can be another goal-scoring threat.
Biggest potential surprise
Trenin is slated for a bottom-six role after he had 17 points (12 goals, five assists) in 76 games for the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators last season. His NHL career high in goals is 17, set in 2021-22, and his career high in points is 24, done twice. It is not out of the question that he works his way up the lineup and becomes a 20-goal scorer for the first time.
Ready to contribute
Wallstedt played his first three NHL games last season. He allowed seven goals on 34 shots in his debut, a 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Jan. 10, but rebounded in his next two starts in the last week of the season by giving up two goals in two games, including a 24-save shutout in a 4-0 win against the Blackhawks on April 7. The 21-year-old has played 83 games in the American Hockey League the past two seasons and will likely play in the NHL this season, even if he doesn't make the opening night roster.
Fantasy sleeper
Wallstedt, G -- He played 45 games with Iowa of the AHL last season and was 22-19-4 with a .910 save percentage. Wallstedt's fantasy potential is dependent on how much playing time he gets with the Wild but is worth monitoring. -- Anna Dua
PROJECTED LINEUP
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ryan Hartman
Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson