Rangers season preview: Shesterkin to shore up another run at Stanley Cup

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New York Rangers.

Coach: Peter Laviolette (second season)

Last season: 55-23-4; first place in Metropolitan Division, won Presidents' Trophy, lost to Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

3 KEYS

1. Building on last season

The Rangers set team records in 2023-24 for wins (55) and points (114) in a single season. They swept the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round and got past the Carolina Hurricanes in six games in the second round. They had a 2-1 lead on the Panthers after three games in the conference final, but didn't have enough to finish the job, losing the last three games of the series to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, each by one goal. They've brought back 28 of 35 players who played in at least one regular-season game and 19 of 23 who dressed and/or played during their playoff run. They have continuity in their group, experience together, and entered training camp healthy. Optimism is high, but it's up to New York to produce.

2. Lafreniere's next step

Alexis Lafreniere broke out in his fourth NHL season. The 22-year-old forward could become a star in his fifth. Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, set NHL highs for goals (28), assists (29), points (57) and games played (82) last season, playing regularly on the Rangers' second line with center Vincent Trocheck and left wing Artemi Panarin. It was one of the best lines in the NHL and Lafreniere, though he was third in scoring on the line, was a big part of it. He then had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games. He did it all without getting much power-play time; Lafreniere was tied for 15th in the NHL with 26 even-strength goals. Lafreniere may face the same scenario again if New York deploys the same top unit on the man advantage with forwards Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Panarin and Trocheck and defenseman Adam Fox, but he set the baseline for what to expect from him; the goal for Lafreniere is to play above it this season.

NYR@FLA ECF, Gm3: Lafrenière dekes around a defender and takes the lead

3. Shesterkin, of course

The Rangers do not hide from the fact they rely heavily on their goalie, Igor Shesterkin, who at times single-handily kept New York in games last season. That was especially the case during the conference final, when he faced an average of 33.3 shots on goal per game and had a .935 save percentage. Shesterkin struggled in the first half of last season, but after taking a week off to work on his game after the All-Star break, he was arguably the best goalie in the NHL; in his last 23 games, he was 17-5-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and four shutouts. The Rangers try to push the pace, but they can be prone to giving up chances the other way. Shesterkin is typically there to stop those chances, and he has to be again for New York to build on last season's success.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

It's not a training camp filled with battles for roster spots, but there is some question about an extra forward and maybe the seventh defenseman. The Rangers are expected to keep 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies. Jonny Brodzinski is likely set as a depth forward because of his versatility. Matt Rempe is expected to find his way into the top-12 forward group, but if he falters it’s possible that Adam Edstrom or Brennan Othmann could make on the roster. Edstrom gained NHL experience last season, playing 11 games and scoring two goals. He is 23 and is more of a physical, fourth-line presence with his size (6-foot-7, 234 pounds). Othmann would benefit from playing more top-six minutes in the American Hockey League if he’s not going to make at least the top nine forward group in New York. He had 49 points (21 goals, 28 assists) in 67 games with Hartford of the AHL last season. Chad Ruhwedel is the veteran candidate to be the seventh defensemen, but Connor Mackey, Matthew Robertson and Ben Harpur are in the mix.

Most intriguing addition

Reilly Smith will get a chance to be the right wing on the top line with Zibanejad and Kreider. Smith is in the final season of a three-year contract. The Rangers acquired the 33-year-old in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for two draft picks on July 1, after he had 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 76 games with the Penguins last season. Two seasons ago, he won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights, when he had 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 78 regular-season games and 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 22 playoff games.

Discussing the season outlook for the Rangers

Biggest potential surprise

Rempe burst onto the scene last season, fighting Matt Martin in his NHL debut in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game against the New York Islanders at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18. He became a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden because of his energy, forecheck and physicality. But Rempe returned to the New York area in late July to begin working on the ice with Kreider and living with goalie Jonathan Quick in Connecticut. The 22-year-old forward said his goal was to improve his overall skating, with specific work on his speed, balance, edge work, stops and starts so he could be better at getting to and protecting pucks in tight spaces. He led the way in testing drills and said now his goal is to prove he can be an everyday player. Rempe, who had two points (one goal, one assist) in 17 regular-season games and one goal in 11 playoff games, will continue living with Quick and learning from the three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Ready to contribute

Zac Jones impressed the Rangers in limited ice time last season, so much so they didn't feel the need to sign another veteran defenseman when Erik Gustafsson left in free agency to sign with the Detroit Red Wings on July 1. Jones is the in-house replacement for Gustafsson, who was the No. 6 defensemen last season, when Jones was the No. 7. Jones, who like Gustafsson is known for his skating and ability to play an offensive style, had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 31 games last season. He has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 69 NHL games, all with New York. Jones will get the chance to prove he can, as coach Peter Laviolette said, "make some noise" as a regular in the top six.

Fantasy sleeper

K'Andre Miller, D (average draft position: 174.6) – Miller had 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 80 games with the Rangers last season and hit an NHL career-best in points the season before with 43 (nine goals, 34 assists) in 79 games. Miller has sleeper potential since he is yet to have a full-fledged breakout season. He has the ability to do so this year on a team that secured the Presidents’ Trophy last season. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

