Rangers season preview: Shesterkin to shore up another run at Stanley Cup

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New York Rangers.

Coach: Peter Laviolette (second season)

Last season: 55-23-4; first place in Metropolitan Division, won Presidents' Trophy, lost to Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

3 KEYS

1. Building on last season

The Rangers set team records in 2023-24 for wins (55) and points (114) in a single season. They swept the Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference First Round and got past the Carolina Hurricanes in six games in the second round. They had a 2-1 lead on the Panthers after three games in the conference final, but didn't have enough to finish the job, losing the last three games of the series to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, each by one goal. They've brought back 28 of 35 players who played in at least one regular-season game and 19 of 23 who dressed and/or played during their playoff run. They have continuity in their group, experience together, and entered training camp healthy. Optimism is high, but it's up to New York to produce.

2. Lafreniere's next step

Alexis Lafreniere broke out in his fourth NHL season. The 22-year-old forward could become a star in his fifth. Lafreniere, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, set NHL highs for goals (28), assists (29), points (57) and games played (82) last season, playing regularly on the Rangers' second line with center Vincent Trocheck and left wing Artemi Panarin. It was one of the best lines in the NHL and Lafreniere, though he was third in scoring on the line, was a big part of it. He then had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 16 playoff games. He did it all without getting much power-play time; Lafreniere was tied for 15th in the NHL with 26 even-strength goals. Lafreniere may face the same scenario again if New York deploys the same top unit on the man advantage with forwards Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Panarin and Trocheck and defenseman Adam Fox, but he set the baseline for what to expect from him; the goal for Lafreniere is to play above it this season.