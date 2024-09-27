Kraken season preview: Arrival of Stephenson, Montour should rejuvenate offense

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Will this be the season Wright sticks with the Kraken? The No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has had a tumultuous start to his pro career. He bounced between Seattle, Coachella Valley and Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League in 2022-23, then last season had five points (four goals, one assist) in eight games with Seattle and 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 59 regular-season games with Coachella Valley. He then had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 12 AHL playoff games to help the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Finals for the second straight season. Having Bylsma, his AHL coach, in Seattle should be a plus as he looks to earn a full-time NHL spot.