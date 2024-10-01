Jets season preview: Counting on Hellebuyck, balanced scoring

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Winnipeg Jets.

Coach: Scott Arniel (first season)

Last season: 52-24-6, second in Central Division; lost in Western Conference First Round

3 KEYS

1. Not-so-new coach

Scott Arniel spent two seasons as an associate to coach Rick Bowness, so there will be some semblance of continuity for the Jets this season. Bowness retired after the Jets were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference First Round by the Colorado Avalanche last season, and Arniel was hired to replace him May 24. Arniel inherits a talented team that briefly took over top spot in the NHL standings last season in January. “It might be difficult for him moving into the head coaching shoes when he was an assistant for the same team, so it’s going to be a fine line for him how he’s going to handle it, but I’m positive he’s going to do great in that situation,” forward Nino Niederreiter said in August at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Prague. “He’s vocal, he wants to win and he has the passion for the game, and I think the assistant coaches he added (Davis Payne, Dean Chynoweth) are going to be a great addition for him.”

2. Connor Hellebuyck

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is entering the first season of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value). Hellebuyck was outstanding last season, going 37-19-4 with a 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and five shutouts in 60 starts. He struggled in the playoffs against Colorado (1-4, 5.23, .870 in five games) but will be relied on heavily again this season. Winnipeg’s fortunes will be directly correlated to Hellebuyck’s play, and there is little reason to believe he won’t be able to put together another impressive season.

3. Balanced scoring

Winnipeg had 12 players with at least 30 points last season and will need similar contributions throughout the lineup to remain competitive in an improved division. Center Mark Scheifele is back after leading the Jets with 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists) in 74 games, but they lost forwards Sean Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Tyler Toffoli (San Jose Sharks) to free agency and will need to make up the lost offense internally. Forward Cole Perfetti, who signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract ($3.25 million AAV) last month as a restricted free agent, is expected to play a bigger role, and Winnipeg is hopeful that he’ll improve on the 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) he had in 71 games last season.