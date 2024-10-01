Jets season preview: Counting on Hellebuyck, balanced scoring

Forward Perfetti expected to play bigger role under new coach Arniel

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Winnipeg Jets.

Coach: Scott Arniel (first season)

Last season: 52-24-6, second in Central Division; lost in Western Conference First Round

3 KEYS

1. Not-so-new coach

Scott Arniel spent two seasons as an associate to coach Rick Bowness, so there will be some semblance of continuity for the Jets this season. Bowness retired after the Jets were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference First Round by the Colorado Avalanche last season, and Arniel was hired to replace him May 24. Arniel inherits a talented team that briefly took over top spot in the NHL standings last season in January. “It might be difficult for him moving into the head coaching shoes when he was an assistant for the same team, so it’s going to be a fine line for him how he’s going to handle it, but I’m positive he’s going to do great in that situation,” forward Nino Niederreiter said in August at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Prague. “He’s vocal, he wants to win and he has the passion for the game, and I think the assistant coaches he added (Davis Payne, Dean Chynoweth) are going to be a great addition for him.”

2. Connor Hellebuyck

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is entering the first season of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value). Hellebuyck was outstanding last season, going 37-19-4 with a 2.39 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and five shutouts in 60 starts. He struggled in the playoffs against Colorado (1-4, 5.23, .870 in five games) but will be relied on heavily again this season. Winnipeg’s fortunes will be directly correlated to Hellebuyck’s play, and there is little reason to believe he won’t be able to put together another impressive season.

3. Balanced scoring

Winnipeg had 12 players with at least 30 points last season and will need similar contributions throughout the lineup to remain competitive in an improved division. Center Mark Scheifele is back after leading the Jets with 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists) in 74 games, but they lost forwards Sean Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Tyler Toffoli (San Jose Sharks) to free agency and will need to make up the lost offense internally. Forward Cole Perfetti, who signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract ($3.25 million AAV) last month as a restricted free agent, is expected to play a bigger role, and Winnipeg is hopeful that he’ll improve on the 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) he had in 71 games last season.

LAK@WPG: Perfetti scores his second goal of the game

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby played 26 games for the Jets last season and had five points (two goals, three assists). He played the majority of the season with Manitoba of the American Hockey League, finishing with 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 41 games. The 26-year-old has an opportunity to stick with Winnipeg and is expected to contribute in a bottom-six role.

Most intriguing addition

Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to back up Hellebuyck after signing a one-year, $1 million contract as an unrestricted free agent July 1. The 28-year-old is entering his fifth full NHL season and will be asked to take some of the load off the No. 1 goalie. Kahkonen was 6-20-3 with a 3.81 GAA and .895 save percentage in 31 games (27 starts) with the San Jose Sharks before being traded to the New Jersey Devils and going 1-4-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .923 save percentage in six starts.

Biggest potential surprise

Gabriel Vilardi was limited to 47 games last season because of injuries, finishing with 36 points (22 goals, 14 assists). If Vilardi can stay healthy, he is capable of having a breakout NHL season. He is expected to play a top-six role.

Ready to contribute

Rasmus Kupari had one assist last season, when a shoulder injury limited him to 28 games. But the forward is healthy and is expected to contribute in a bottom-six role.

Fantasy sleeper

Vilardi, F (average draft position: 174.0) -- He had the best points-per-game average of his NHL career (0.77) last season with the Jets but flew under the radar in fantasy because he was limited by injury. If Winnipeg’s top line of Kyle Connor (led Jets with 34 goals in 65 games), Scheifele and Vilardi stays healthy over a full season, Vilardi could be one of the League’s biggest full-fledged breakout players. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Colin Miller -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Kaapo Kahkonen

