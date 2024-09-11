Levshunov to miss Blackhawks prospect tournament with injury

CHICAGO -- Artyom Levshunov will not participate in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase for the Chicago Blackhawks this weekend after blocking a shot off his right foot at a recent practice.

The 18-year-old defenseman, who the Blackhawks selected No. 2 in the 2024 NHL Draft, did not practice Wednesday.

"I'm not sure of the exact timeline but it doesn't seem to be too bad," said Rockford coach Anders Sorensen, who will oversee the practices and games for the Blackhawks.

"He was kind of bummed. He wanted to play, he wanted to get going. The encouraging thing was he said he didn't feel much pain or anything like that. You can tell his youth and he wants to get out there right away, but this is the right thing for him and what's going on right now. It'll be exciting to see once he gets going."

Levshunov, the third-youngest player in men's college hockey last season, was tied for 10th among NCAA defensemen with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games with Michigan State. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year and was selected for the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Freshman Team. Levshunov led the Big Ten with a plus-27 rating.

Levshunov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on July 6.

"I feel for him," forward prospect Frank Nazar said Wednesday.

Nazar, who played for the University of Michigan from 2022-24, played against Levshunov last season. "Being out with injuries it [stinks] to go through, and just this early.

"Knowing him as a person, I've seen him work, and in this little time I've seen how determined he is. I know he's going to come out and work hard and work on things that, maybe he couldn't do if he was skating every day. He'll do things where he's going to get his upper body going if he can't be on his feet. I know he'll come back better."

The Blackhawks prospects play the St. Louis Blues prospects at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri, at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and the Minnesota Wild prospects at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Chicago's first preseason game is against the Detroit Red Wings on Sept 25, and it opens the regular season at the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 8.