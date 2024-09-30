The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs season preview: Berube tasked with leading playoff breakthrough
Acquisition of Tanev, health of Woll also among keys for Toronto
Coach: Craig Berube (first season)
Last season: 46-26-10; third in Atlantic Division, lost to Boston Bruins in Eastern Conference First Round
3 KEYS
1. Chief in charge
There is a new voice behind the Maple Leafs bench, and it's a no-nonsense one. Eight days after Sheldon Keefe was fired as Toronto coach, Craig "Chief" Berube, best known for leading the St. Louis Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019, was hired May 17. The 58-year-old has a north-south approach with a relentless physical forecheck being the key, something that was preached from Day One of training camp. After the team's first on-ice session, a number of players, including forward Ryan Reaves, described it as one of the toughest opening days of a training camp they'd ever experienced. They'd best get used to it.
2. Tanev time
The Maple Leafs' seemingly endless search for a bona fide top shutdown defenseman may finally have come to the end with the addition of Toronto native Chris Tanev. The rugged 34-year-old, who signed a six-year contract July 1, finished tied for third in the NHL last season with 207 blocked shots and is the perfect first-pairing match with the offensive-minded Morgan Rielly. The two played together for Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and seem to have rekindled that on-ice chemistry early on in training camp.
3. Woll's health
The No. 1 goaltending role is Joseph Woll's to lose. The question is, can he stay healthy enough to do that? The departure of Ilya Samsonov to the Vegas Golden Knights in free agency means the 26-year-old has a great shot to grab the starter's job and run with it, although he'll be pushed by free agent acquisition Anthony Stolarz, who backed up Sergei Bobrovsky with the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers last season. To accomplish that, Woll (21-13-1, 2.76 goals-against average, .912 save percentage in career) will have to buck the injury trend that has limited him to 36 regular-season games in his three NHL seasons.
ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Bringing in veteran forward Max Pacioretty was a low-risk move for the Maple Leafs because he's only on a professional tryout contract. Whether he is on the opening night roster against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Oct. 9 is contingent on which version of Pacioretty shows up. Will it be the player who, when healthy, has 668 points (330 goals, 338 assists) in 902 regular-season games? Or will it be the injury-plagued forward who has played 52 games total the past two seasons, primarily because of Achilles tendon injuries? Pacioretty made a good impression in his preseason debut, with two goals and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 22.
Most intriguing addition
While Woll might be the frontrunner for the starting goalie job, durability has been an issue. Enter Stolarz, who is coming off a season in which he delivered NHL career-best numbers with 16 wins and led the NHL with a 2.03 GAA and .925 save percentage (minimum 25 games) in his role as Panthers backup last season. The 30-year-old signed a two-year, $5 million contract ($2.5 million average annual value) on July 1 and will be ready to step in if Woll falters play-wise or health-wise.
Biggest potential surprise
Remember Matt Murray, the goalie who helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017? He hasn't played more than 27 games in a season the past four seasons, including missing all of 2023-24 because of injuries. Now the 30-year-old has reported to training camp as healthy as he's felt in years. He finds himself behind Woll and Stolarz on the depth chart but keep in mind that neither of those two has played more than 28 games in a season. Not only could Murray provide insurance, it would be a pleasant surprise if he could return to the level that he played at earlier in his NHL career, given what he's gone through physically the past few seasons.
Ready to contribute
Nicholas Robertson reportedly asked for a trade from the Maple Leafs during the offseason. After signing a one-year, $875,000 contract Sept. 12, he was involved in an unfortunate incident in which his attempt to speed up teammate William Nylander by nudging him with his stick instead morphed into potential disaster when the Maple Leafs forward tumbled and hit his head. Nylander, who missed the remainder of the game, fortunately recovered but that didn't keep Robertson from saying he felt like the "elephant in the room" after the unfortunate turn of events during the preseason game against the Canadiens on Sept. 26. To his credit, Robertson responded by scoring the winner in Toronto's 2-1 victory. He's still just 23 years old, scored 14 goals in 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season and has a chance to earn a top-six role if Berube can light a fire under him. As such, it's far too premature to close the book on him.
Fantasy sleeper
Matthew Knies, F (average draft position: 135.0) -- Knies tied for fourth among NHL rookies in even-strength goals last season (15) and should continue to play on the top line with elite center Auston Matthews (NHL-best 69 goals last season) and either Nylander or Mitch Marner. Knies likely won't start the season on the first power play but could significantly improve his assist (20) and shots on goal (115) totals in an expanded role after the departure of Tyler Bertuzzi and should continue to provide plenty of hits (169 last season, third on Toronto). -- Pete Jensen
PROJECTED LINEUP
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Domi -- William Nylander -- Calle Jarnkrok
Nicholas Robertson -- John Tavares -- Bobby McMann
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz