Maple Leafs season preview: Berube tasked with leading playoff breakthrough

Nicholas Robertson reportedly asked for a trade from the Maple Leafs during the offseason. After signing a one-year, $875,000 contract Sept. 12, he was involved in an unfortunate incident in which his attempt to speed up teammate William Nylander by nudging him with his stick instead morphed into potential disaster when the Maple Leafs forward tumbled and hit his head. Nylander, who missed the remainder of the game, fortunately recovered but that didn't keep Robertson from saying he felt like the "elephant in the room" after the unfortunate turn of events during the preseason game against the Canadiens on Sept. 26. To his credit, Robertson responded by scoring the winner in Toronto's 2-1 victory. He's still just 23 years old, scored 14 goals in 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season and has a chance to earn a top-six role if Berube can light a fire under him. As such, it's far too premature to close the book on him.