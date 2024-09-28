Utah season preview: Talented, young roster eyes playoffs in 1st NHL season

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Utah Hockey Club.

Coach: Andre Tourigny (fourth season)

Last season: 36-41-5; seventh place in Central Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Make the transition

No team has had a more tumultuous last six months than the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Hockey Club, who found out that they would have to relocate to Salt Lake City at the end of last season. There were new houses to be bought, new school districts to research and new routines to learn. The good news for Utah is that on the ice, the transition shouldn’t be that difficult -- it is, after all, largely the same team as last season. But the way the players handle moving from Arizona to Utah could set the up-and-coming team up for success or failure. So, how Utah fares in October could be crucial for its fortunes in 2024-25.

2. Prospect growth

Through its rebuild, Utah has amassed quite a collection of draft picks by taking on undesirable contracts and then, because of it, quite a collection of young talent. That’s paying dividends as those young players come of age. And, in this season, Utah will likely go as far as its young talent takes it, especially if players like Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Matias Maccelli and Josh Doan keep building on the seasons they had in 2023-24. Cooley had 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games last season; Guenther had 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 45 games. Additional production from its youngest members could accelerate the timeline for Utah.

3. Be in the hunt

While many teams are laser-focused on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Utah isn’t quite there, according to general manager Bill Armstrong. But Utah needs to be in the mix to make the playoffs to take the next step in its development and its rebuild. As Armstrong said earlier this summer, “If we can be playing meaningful games down the stretch, it’s going to be a hell of a season.” Armstrong wants to make sure that his team gets the experience of playing under pressure, of being in the race for the playoffs to know what that’s like, and to see how they perform in that situation. And that would mean that in 2025-26, Utah might be ready for a playoff run of its own. But if that playoff run comes early, Utah will be OK with that too.