Marner scores fastest hat trick in Cup Final history, helps Vegas to Game 3 win

The 29-year-old exploded for three goals in the span of 6:10, eclipsing the previous mark of 6:21 set by the legendary Maurice (Rocket) Richard of the Montreal Canadiens 69 years earlier.

The same Rocket Richard who is in the Hall of Fame.

The same Rocket Richard whose name is used for the trophy given to the NHL player who leads the League in goals during the regular season.

Any time you break one of the Rocket’s records, it’s impressive.

Much like Marner’s play has been, both Saturday and, for that matter, throughout this postseason.

“I thought our line actually played a really good game throughout all three periods — all five, actually,” Marner said, deflecting credit to linemates William Karlsson and Brett Howden. “I thought we did a really good job of advancing pucks, winning battles down low, making plays. I thought we had good looks from all three of us.

“So, yeah, I got put in good areas by my teammates and I was happy enough to finish them off.”