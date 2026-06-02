New ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ episode follows Canadiens through ECF

What we learned: Early on, the episode highlights Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook, who scored the game-winning goal in both of the team’s winner-take-all Game 7s in the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not only was it the first time in team history that the Canadiens won back-to-back Game 7s on the road, Newhook became the first player in NHL history to score the game-winner in both games.

“Playoffs are about finding ways to win,” Newhook says in the episode. “Playing in those big moments and scoring big goals is a fun part of hockey.”

What we kind of knew already: While the Canadiens took Game 1 of the series, the Hurricanes ultimately rebounded to win the next four games and clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Final. The episode takes fans though a behind-the-scenes look at each game of the series, including an emotional Hurricanes locker room after the series-clinching Game 5 victory.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen got the celebratory rope from the team after the win, not only for his stellar play throughout the game, but also to honor the late Claude Lemieux, who was a longtime advisor to Andersen.

“I just can’t thank you guys enough for the way you guys have supported me the last two days,” Anderson tells his teammates after the game, holding back tears. “It’s been special. Let’s go get four more.”