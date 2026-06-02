New ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ episode follows Canadiens through ECF

Critically-acclaimed show gives fans behind-the-scenes look throughout Stanley Cup Playoffs

MTL Quest for the Stanley Cup Ep 3

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NHL is releasing behind-the-scenes episodes chronicling the ups and downs of the grueling postseason. Episode 3 of the long-running show, "Quest for the Stanley Cup," follows the Montreal Canadiens as the team goes up against the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 Eastern Conference Final.

"Quest for the Stanley Cup" first premiered in 2016 and will air on the NHL’s YouTube channel.

What we learned: Early on, the episode highlights Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook, who scored the game-winning goal in both of the team’s winner-take-all Game 7s in the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not only was it the first time in team history that the Canadiens won back-to-back Game 7s on the road, Newhook became the first player in NHL history to score the game-winner in both games.

“Playoffs are about finding ways to win,” Newhook says in the episode. “Playing in those big moments and scoring big goals is a fun part of hockey.”

What we kind of knew already: While the Canadiens took Game 1 of the series, the Hurricanes ultimately rebounded to win the next four games and clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Final. The episode takes fans though a behind-the-scenes look at each game of the series, including an emotional Hurricanes locker room after the series-clinching Game 5 victory.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen got the celebratory rope from the team after the win, not only for his stellar play throughout the game, but also to honor the late Claude Lemieux, who was a longtime advisor to Andersen.

“I just can’t thank you guys enough for the way you guys have supported me the last two days,” Anderson tells his teammates after the game, holding back tears. “It’s been special. Let’s go get four more.”

Quotable: Before Game 5, the Canadiens got together for a team banquet which included a pregame meal and gave players a chance to unwind before taking the ice.

“This is for sure one of the closest teams I’ve ever been a part of, and I think these are the moments you look forward to the most,” says Canadiens forward Cole Caufield in the episode. “Talk about something other than hockey and have a good meal.”

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