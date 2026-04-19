Cernak, Slafkovsky put friendship aside for 1st round series between Lightning, Canadiens

TAMPA -- At the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, Erik Cernak shared a room at the athletes village with his Slovakia teammate, Juraj Slafkovsky. In the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference, Cernak will once again find himself on the ice with Slafkovsky, but the two friends will be wearing different jerseys.

On the eve of Game 1 of the best-of-7 series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena, Cernak set the record straight. The friendship will be set aside for the next few days.

"It's always cool when I play against Juraj," said the 28-year-old Lightning defenseman after practice at TGH Ice Plex on Saturday morning. "He's obviously a great player. I spend a lot of time with him in the summer in Kosice. I always love being on the ice against him in the NHL. Our competitive spirit comes out quickly and we both want to put on a good show.

"He's a really good friend, but we're getting into a different stage of the season. These are the playoffs. We're going to find ourselves on the ice going against each other in this series, and there won't be any friendship."

Slafkovsky also flashed a slight smile when thinking about his shifts against Cernak in this series.

"I'm putting that friendship on ice for the first round," echoed the Canadiens forward on Friday following the team's practice in Brossard, Quebec. "I'm going to head into the corners against him, just like I'll do against all the other Lightning players. I think it'll be special to face him. I just want to end up coming out on top so I can rib him about it over the next few months."