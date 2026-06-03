Hurricanes 'definitely have room to get better' in Game 2 of Cup Final

In some ways, the Hurricanes can look back to the Eastern Conference Final, when they lost 6-2 to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 and won the next four games by a combined score of 16-5.

They weren't at their best at first, then bounced back and returned to dominance. That was their only loss in the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They swept the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round and the Philadelphia Flyers in the second.

But in other ways, this is different. The loss to the Canadiens could be shrugged off as an aberration, because the Hurricanes were coming off an 11-day break between series. None of Carolina's first three opponents had anything close to the pedigree of Vegas, which has a core that won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

The Golden Knights are 20-4-1 since John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy as coach March 29, and they've won seven straight.

"It's kind of similar to the last series," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I think we got started. There was a lot of areas we didn't like in our game, and you're just not going to win when you don't play to your abilities.

"You've got to give the other team a lot of credit. They're making you not play that way. I mean, it's not just happening. We're trying, but we have to be sharper in a lot of areas. I think that's the positive. We definitely have room to get better."

Both teams do. The Hurricanes and Golden Knights each made uncharacteristic mistakes they'll want to clean up, and each had stretches in which they carried the play.

Carolina outshot Vegas 12-4 in the first period, and then Vegas outshot Carolina 11-5 in the second. Carolina outshot Vegas 12-8 in the third, but after Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis fired a puck into the glove of Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart, Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl scored the winning goal with 3:24 to go.