Goaltending ‘big part’ of Canadiens-Lightning series in Eastern 1st Round

Opposite him, the Canadiens will have one of two rookies, with Jakub Dobes almost certainly getting the Game 1 start with teammate Jacob Fowler as the backup.

That seems to give Tampa Bay a distinct advantage in net, but Dobes said the task of facing Vasilevskiy no longer fazes him, especially after besting him and the Lightning twice, on March 31 and April 9, during Montreal’s playoff push. Dobes allowed just one goal in each game.

“The last couple of games we played against each other, I feel like I was like, lucky enough to win, so I feel like a lot of respect, he a great goaltender, but I don't think the fear is there as much as it was the first couple times we played them,” Dobes said. “Because he's one of the best goalies in the League and I don't have that much experience; I have some, but playing against a goalie you like that it's good to realize that you can beat him and you can have a good series against him.

“But good luck to him. I know he's going to be awesome for them, and I'll try to my best to help the team, and hopefully we'll advance.”

Those two wins were part of dominant stretch for Dobes, who went 10-4-0 with a 2.27 GAA and .924 save percentage from March 4 to the end of the regular season, to help the Canadiens clinch a playoff berth for a second straight season.

The 24-year-old finished 29-10-4 with a 2.78 GAA and .904 save percentage in 43 games (42 starts).

Fowler, 21, Montreal’s other rookie goalie, was 9-6-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .908 save percentage in 17 games.

As for the playoff experience being an advantage, Vasilevskiy said it can’t be something the Lightning use as crutch, pointing out that despite winning the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons and reaching the Cup Final in 2022, they have since been eliminated in the first round in three straight seasons.

"We'll have to work hard to win and not rely on our experience,” Vasilevskiy said. “Because that didn't work the last three years.”

This time of year is nothing new to Vasilevskiy, but Dobes has played three NHL playoff games, all last season when the Canadiens lost in the first round to the Washington Capitals in five.