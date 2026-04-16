Lightning roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

FORWARDS

Oliver Bjorkstrand (6-foot, 175 pounds), Herning, Denmark: Second-line wing was traded to the Lightning by the Seattle Kraken on March 5, 2025. The 30-year-old played for Team Denmark in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 80 games.

Anthony Cirelli (6-1, 193), Etobicoke, Ontario: The second-line center has been a major force for the Lightning since his rookie season of 2017-18. Selected by Tampa Bay in the third round (No. 72) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the 28-year-old had 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games. He won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021 and was selected to play for Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics but missed it because of injury.

Zemgus Girgensons (6-3, 197), Riga, Latvia: Third-line wing is in his second season with the Lightning after signing as a free agent July 1, 2024. The 32-year-old, who played his first 10 NHL seasons for the Buffalo Sabres and for Team Latvia at the 2026 Olympics, has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 74 games.

Gage Goncalves (6-1, 189), Mission, British Columbia: Has played a top-six role in just his second full season in the NHL. The 25-year-old had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games.

Yanni Gourde (5-9, 173), Saint-Narcisse, Quebec City: Also a two-time Cup champion with the Lightning, the 34-year-old third-line center is in his second stint with Tampa Bay. He was selected by Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft then came back to the Lightning in a three-team trade with Seattle and the Detroit Red Wings on March 5, 2025. He has 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 82 games.

Jake Guentzel (5-11, 176), Omaha, Nebraska: The 31-year old signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with Tampa Bay on June 30, 2024, after he was traded there by the Carolina Hurricanes. A top-six forward, Guentzel won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17. He finished second on the Lightning in goals (38), assists (50) and points (88) to Nikita Kucherov.