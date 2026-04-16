Lightning roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Victor Hedman (6-7, 244), Ornskodsvik, Sweden: Named captain before the start of last season, the hulking defenseman is the face of the Lightning. Won the 2020 Conn Smythe Trophy voted as playoff MVP and the 2018 Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL. Selected No. 2 by the Lightning in the 2009 NHL Draft, the 35-year-old has played 1,164 games, most in team history at his position. A member of the Team Sweden at the Olympics, Hedman, who did not play in the regular season since March 16, was limited to 33 games this season and had 17 points (one goal, 16 assists).
Emil Lilleberg (6-3, 215), Sarpsborg, Norway: The only defenseman from Norway to ever appear in the Stanley Cup Playoffs prior to this season, the 25-year-old signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on June 5, 2023, after he played for IK Oskarshamn of the Swedish Hockey League that season. Playing on the third defense pair, had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 50 games.
Ryan McDonagh (6-1, 216), St. Paul, Minnesota: A member of the 2020 and 2021 Cup teams, the 36-year-old is in his second stint with the Lightning, returning before last season after two seasons with the Nashville Predators. A defensive stalwart on the second pair with Cernak, McDonagh brings tremendous leadership to Tampa, having been captain of the New York Rangers for four seasons (2014-18). He had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 46 games.
J.J. Moser (6-2, 183), Biel, Czechia: Sent to the Lightning from the Utah Mammoth on June 29, 2024, as part of the Mikhail Sergachev trade, the 25-year-old has found a home with Tampa Bay and had 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 79 games.
Darren Raddysh (6-1, 202), Toronto: His fourth full season with Tampa Bay has been a breakout one. The 30-year-old had 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists), all NHL career highs, and the 21 goals are the most ever in a season by a Lightning defenseman, passing Hedman (20 in 2021-22) and Dan Boyle (20 in 2006-07).