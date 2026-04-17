Vasilevskiy vs. Dobes goalie matchup in Eastern Conference First Round

Create chaos: Taking the eyes and ability to cleanly read and anticipate plays away from one of the game’s best and most experienced goalies is always a sound strategy and the numbers back that up with Vasilevskiy. In those past three first-round playoff exits, 35 of the 55 goals scored on him came from screens (11), broken-play bounces (11), rebounds (nine) and deflections (four). It’s a trend that carried into this regular season as well, with goals from screens (19), rebounds (14) and broken plays (22) in this sample each higher than the averages for the more than 10,000 goals tracked for this project since 2017.

Don’t get in too tight: Of course, for all those rebound goals, it’s worth noting shots off the pads and blocker are going to come off hotter -- and travel further -- because Vasilevskiy wears Bauer, which uses materials purposely designed to create more active rebounds to buy the goalie time to recover and hopefully bounce past the sticks of opposing forwards crashing the net.

Blocker side? High blocker has been a talking point in playoffs past but the 15 high-blocker goals in this sample are below the 17.8-percent tracked average for this project. The 17 low-blocker goals are, however, well above the 10.3-percent average, and the nine goals between the blocker and the body are more than double the 3.7-percent average. In total, 40 percent of the goals went in over the pad on the blocker side compared to 29 on glove and 11 clean shots went in blocker side compared to just five on the glove side. Vasilveskiy tends to hold his blocker in front of his right hip, which creates a little double coverage while also perhaps delaying his reach on blocker-side shots, which in turn can create holes under the arm on deflections because of the extension required.