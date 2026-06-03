Hertl scoring ‘big goals’ for Golden Knights since call from Pavelski

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Joe Pavelski was home in Wisconsin watching Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks on May 8 when he was shocked to learn on the broadcast that Tomas Hertl had not scored a goal in 29 games.

"I knew he wasn't producing a lot, but I mean, I didn't know how much, I guess," Pavelski told NHL.com in a phone interview Wednesday. "Then I heard one of the announcers say 29 games and I was like, 'What?' But then they said how many chances he's been getting."

Pavelski and Hertl played together for the San Jose Sharks from 2013-19. In that span, Pavelski watched Hertl score 116 goals in 405 games. They became close and stayed in touch after Pavelski left to go play for the Dallas Stars.

After hearing about Hertl's drought, Pavelski called his friend and former teammate out of the blue the next day.

"I didn't do anything special," Pavelski said. "I just reached out more or less just to check in as a friend. He was already playing good enough to produce more than what had gone in for himself. It was just reminders of a couple little things he could do, and he's just been really good."

Hertl clearly took Pavelski's words to heart. He scored in Game 4 against Anaheim on May 10, getting what he called "King Kong" off his back.

He scored in Game 5 against the Ducks, too, goals in back-to-back games after none since March 4.

Hertl then scored the game-winning goal in Game 3 of the conference final against the Colorado Avalanche on May 24, and his latest came with 3:24 remaining in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 5-4 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.