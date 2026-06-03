NHL EDGE stats behind Hertl’s bounce back in 2026 playoffs

3. Clutch go-ahead goals
All four of Hertl’s goals this postseason have come in the third period, which is tied for the third most in the NHL (behind Howden, Nathan MacKinnon with five each). Hertl’s goal in Game 1 of the Cup Final came on a highlight-reel backhanded assist from frequent linemate Colton Sissons; that goal, which came on an offensive zone play, had a PGR of 9.72 percent. In Game 1 of the Cup Final, Hertl played mostly on a line with Sissons and Stone, who has also been a clutch goal-scorer for Vegas (five goals, including two go-ahead goals, this postseason).
Hertl gave Vegas the lead with 3:24 left in regulation, marking the latest go-ahead goal in a Cup Final opener since 2017, when Jake Guentzel scored with 3:17 left for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Nashville Predators. It was Vegas’ seventh go-ahead in the third period this playoffs (franchise record for single postseason); no other team has had more than three such goals this postseason.
Hertl’s most impressive goal of the postseason was his game-winning goal in Game 3 of the conference finals; his individual effort to evade Sam Malinski off the rush and slice through the Avalanche’s defense led to a goal that had a PGR of only 7.39 percent. Hertl has scored two goals on offensive zone plays and two goals off the rush this postseason.
Hertl, who is appearing in his second Cup Final series (other: 2016 with San Jose Sharks against Penguins), has scored 32 goals in 97 career playoff games, including seven game-winning goals. Hertl scored a goal in Game 1 of the 2016 Cup Final but dealt with injury later in the series, missing Games 3-6 as the Penguins won the championship. Hertl’s only overtime goal of his postseason career came with the Sharks in 2019; Hertl scored in double overtime in Game 6 on the road against Vegas to stave off elimination (Sharks won that first-round series in seven games after trailing 3-1).