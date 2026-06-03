NHL EDGE stats behind Hertl’s bounce back in 2026 playoffs

1. High-danger offense

Hertl scored his second go-ahead, game-winning goal of the 2026 postseason for the Vegas Golden Knights in their road win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The other such goal came at a crucial point in the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche, when Hertl scored with 11:39 left in the third period to give Vegas a 4-3 lead after they trailed 3-0 earlier in that game; the Golden Knights would go on to win and sweep the Avalanche in four games.

Those goals have come in a three-game span, and Hertl has overcome an early nine-game goal drought to open the 2026 postseason by having eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past eight playoff games. Hertl was also held without a goal over his final 20 regular-season games, so he did not score for 29 straight games (regular season and playoffs combined) prior to his first goal of the playoffs (against Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of second round).

Hertl is tied for eighth in high-danger shots on goal during the playoffs (16) and ranked among the NHL’s top 10 in that category during the regular season. Hertl has scored four goals this postseason, two coming from high-danger zones and two from midrange (including his goal in Game 1 of the Cup Final). The Golden Knights lead the 2026 playoffs in high-danger goals (36), and Hertl is one of Vegas’ NHL-leading 10 players with multiple high-danger goals this postseason (no other team has more than seven). Hertl’s teammate Brett Howden, who now leads the NHL postseason in goals (11), has the most high-danger goals in the League (seven) during the playoffs.