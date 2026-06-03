McNabb, Theodore sparking Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman was fresh off a three-assist performance in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, the first of his NHL career which has spanned 885 regular-season and 120 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“I didn’t know that. Awesome,” McNabb said to laughs after the Golden Knights’ 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Tuesday. “I don’t know, my partner (defenseman Shea Theodore) did most of the work on all of them, really, I guess. But yeah, the guys made great plays and it’s nice to chip in offensively when I can.”

Indeed, Theodore was there with a three-point night of his own (one goal, two assists), and he’s more known for putting up points, finishing with 29 or more in each of the past nine seasons. McNabb’s career high was 26 in 2023-24.

Regardless, there was Vegas’ top defense pair bringing the offense together to help the Golden Knights come back from an early 2-0 deficit.

Vegas, which has a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, will happily take all the contributions they get again in Game 2, which is here on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The duo became the first defensemen teammates to get three points each in Game 1 of a Cup Final. It was just the third time a defenseman duo has teamed up for that mark in any Final game. New York Rangers defensemen Brian Leetch (one goal, three assists) and Sergei Zubov (one goal, two assists) did it in Game 4 of the 1994 Final and Charlie Huddy and Paul Coffey (each with one goal, two assists) did it for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the 1985 Final.

“I thought we were just moving the puck well,” Theodore said. “I think their man-to-man coverage can be tight, but I felt like we were swinging around, getting guys in the right spots to support. Just been able to get a lot of pucks through to the net.”

Contributions like that from Theodore and McNabb are a big reason why Vegas is on a seven-game Stanley Cup Playoff winning streak, the longest in its nine-season history in the NHL.

“I think they’re calm,” Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said of Theodore and McNabb, as well as forward William Karlsson, who had a goal in Game 1.

The three have been with Vegas since the team’s start in 2017-18 and helped win the Stanley Cup in 2023.

“They’ve won before. They’ve been in this situation,” Tortorella said. “The foundation of our team, the guts of our team have been through this before and if we’re down 2-0, there wasn’t panic on the bench. Those guys kind of lead the way by not panicking. They don’t say much, they just play and I think other people fall behind. I think that’s so important this time of year.”