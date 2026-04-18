3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

TAMPA -- Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens is at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on Sunday.

But Montreal defenseman Jayden Struble said the playoffs between the two Atlantic Division rivals began on April 9 when the Canadiens defeated the Lightning 2-1 in a game that had 126 combined penalty minutes.

"Last time we played was definitely a playoff game, super-energetic, physical," Struble said Saturday. "Every game means a lot, but that one just meant more. It'll be a heated series, very competitive. I think we are ready for it."

So are the Lightning.

"I think it's going to be a really good series," Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel said, "You got to play with that emotion, you got to play with heart."

When the puck drops on Game 1 Sunday, the Lightning hope that emotion and heart will help them get off to a fast start, something they have been unable do to lately.

In their past four playoff series, dating to the 2022 Cup Final, they have lost Game 1 three times. They have been eliminated in the first round the past three seasons after three straight trips to the Cup Final, including winning it in 2020 and 2021.

The Canadiens are back in the playoffs for the second straight season. They lost the first round to the Washington Capitals in five games last season.

The Lightning and Canadiens each had 106 points this season, the Lightning getting home-ice advantage in the series because they had 40 wins in regulation to Montreal's 34.

"These are two 106-point teams," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "That's how close they are. I think it's going to be a heck of a series."